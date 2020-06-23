Hamilton movie on Disney Plus: Release date, trailer, cast and more

Don't worry if the Hamilton movie will be the first time you meet him: his name is Alexander Hamilton and there’s a million things he hasn't done — including appearing on Disney Plus. But just you wait, just you wait, because Hamilton's coming to the streaming service in early July.

The Hamilton movie is the filmed performance of the acclaimed Broadway musical, which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It tells the story of Alexander Hamilton (played by Miranda) and his journey to becoming a Founding Father during the American Revolution.

Thomas Kail, who directed the stage show, also directed the filmed version, which is comprised of three different performances held at the Richard Rogers Theatre in June 2016. The Hamilton movie features the original Broadway cast, including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

Hamilton was a huge success on Broadway and became a pop culture sensation for its use of hip hop as the primary music genre for its songs. It received gushing reviews as well as many awards, including 11 Tonys. Hamilton went on to three national tours in cities across the country.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hamilton movie on Disney Plus.

Hamilton will be released on July 3 on Disney Plus.

The movie was supposed to have a theatrical release on October 15, 2021. However, Disney moved up the release, so now it's a bright spot in these pandemic times when many movie theaters remain closed.

Hamilton movie trailer

Disney Plus recently dropped the first trailer for Hamilton. It opens with dramatic glimpses of the stage production and some of the lyrics to the song Alexander Hamilton:

"The ten-dollar founding father without a father

Got a lot farther by working a lot harder

By being a lot smarter By being a self-starter"

Hamilton movie cast

The Hamilton movie features the original Broadway cast, led by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the titular character, Alexander Hamilton. He's joined by:

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr

Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler

Christopher Jackson as George Washington

Jonathan Groff as King George

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds

Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison

Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton

Hamilton song list

The Hamilton movie will include all of the songs performed in the Broadway production. Here's the song list:

Act I

"Alexander Hamilton" – Burr, Laurens, Jefferson, Madison, Hamilton, Eliza, Washington, and Company

"Aaron Burr, Sir" – Hamilton, Burr, Laurens, Lafayette, and Mulligan

"My Shot" – Hamilton, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Burr, and Company

"The Story of Tonight" – Hamilton, Laurens, Mulligan, Lafayette, and Company

"The Schuyler Sisters" – Angelica, Eliza, Peggy, Burr, and Company

"Farmer Refuted" – Seabury, Hamilton, Burr, and Company

"You'll Be Back" – King George III and Company

"Right Hand Man" – Washington, Hamilton, Burr, and Company

"A Winter's Ball" – Burr, Hamilton, and Company

"Helpless" – Eliza and Company

"Satisfied" – Angelica and Company

"The Story of Tonight (Reprise)" – Laurens, Mulligan, Lafayette, Hamilton, and Burr

"Wait for It" – Burr and Company

"Stay Alive" – Hamilton, Washington, Laurens, Lafayette, Mulligan, Lee, Eliza, Angelica, and Company

"Ten Duel Commandments" – Laurens, Hamilton, Lee, Burr, and Company

"Meet Me Inside" – Hamilton, Burr, Laurens, Washington, and Company

"That Would Be Enough" – Eliza and Hamilton

"Guns and Ships" – Burr, Lafayette, Washington, and Company

"History Has Its Eyes on You" – Washington, Hamilton, and Company

"Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" – Hamilton, Lafayette, Laurens, Mulligan, Washington, and Company[a]

"What Comes Next?" – King George III

"Dear Theodosia" – Burr and Hamilton

"Tomorrow There'll Be More of Us" – Laurens, Eliza, and Hamilton

"Non-Stop" – Burr, Hamilton, Angelica, Eliza, Washington, and Company

Act II