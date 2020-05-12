Hamilton Disney Plus release date just revealed — here’s when you can watch

Hamilton Disney Plus release date This recording of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed live at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is coming to Disney Plus on July 3, 2020.

Your Independence Day streaming plans are set: Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus. Yes, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the house of the Mouse know that we're all hurting for new stuff to stream, and so the original theatrical release for Hamilton has been moved up and moved into your house.

This production "transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way," and promises to merge "the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming."

What to watch: 10 best new shows on Netflix, Hulu and more

The 53 best Netflix series and shows

Hopefully, this new format will breathe new life into Hamilton so it's still fresh to experienced theater-goers. As someone who could never afford the high price of tickets to performances at The Richard Rodgers Theatre, I reacted to the news of this release with a bit of joy.

Originally, this Hamilton film was slated to hit theaters on October 15, 2021. But since everyone needs more things to stream — especially while we wait for The Mandalorian season 2 and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — the move makes all the sense in the world.

It also doesn't hurt to release the movie July 3 on the eve of Independence Day in America, considering the American history lesson that is the plot of the production. Hamilton will get the same release date in all regions, so don't worry if you want to watch in the U.K. or another country.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger (who doesn't seem to be stepping down anymore), was quoted in the official press release, saying "In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful."

Hamilton on Disney Plus cast and crew

Thomas Kail, who directed Hamilton and Miranda's "In The Heights" on the stage, is the director of this filmed version, which features the players who made the show famous. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as the titular Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

The rest of the billed cast is as follows:

Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr

Christopher Jackson as George Washington

Jonathan Groff as King George

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds

Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison

Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Disney Plus' next big movies and shows

While Disney Plus has been the big place for all things Star Wars lately, its major offerings have felt a little "few and far between" if you're not looking for kids-friendly TV shows.

That begins to change in June, as Avengers: Infinity War (June 25) arrives before Hamilton, and then Solo: A Star Wars Story (July 9) lands less than a week later. We get the premiere of the Disney Plus original The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August, followed by The Mandalorian season 2 in October. Wandavision is slated to round out the calendar this December.