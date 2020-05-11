Google Pixel 4a reportedly delayed — here’s when to expect it

We had been expecting the Pixel 4a to show up this month, but it sounds like we're in for a slightly longer wait for the follow-up to Google's lower-priced midtier Pixel phone.

Caschys Blog out of Germany is reporting that the Pixel 4a will now launch on June 5. That report is based on documents from German carrier Vodafone that reportedly claim the phone will go on sale June 5.

There's a couple reasons to give this report some credence. Caschys Blog was the one to report back in April that the Pixel 4a was set to arrive on May 22, again based on Vodafone documents. Most Pixel 4a rumors had settled on that date, so to have one of the original sources of that rumor revise the date deserves a little big of added weight.

Secondly, Google's own schedule of events supports a June launch for the Pixel 4a. Last week, the company announced a June 3 online event where it plans to preview Android 11. That same event could be our introduction to the Google's latest phone if the company wants to kill two birds with one stone.

In an alternate universe, the Pixel 4a would be launching this week, as Google's annual developer conference was supposed to get underway in Mountain View, Calif. tomorrow (May 12). After all, it was at Google I/O 2019 where we first clapped eyes on the Pixel 3a. But this year's edition of I/O was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that's forced Google to come up with an alternate plan for unveiling its Pixel 3a follow-up.

(Image credit: GizTop)

Whatever course of action Google winds up taking, it sounds like the Pixel 4a launch is imminent. And a new leak gives us more of an ideal of what the new phone will look like. GizTop posted a leaked image of a Pixel 4a case that confirms a design that looks an awful lot like the Pixel 3a, save for a punch-hole camera cutout on the front display that eliminates the notch from last year's model

It also looks like Google is retaining the 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be welcome news if you lament the disappearance of that port from an increasing number of phones.