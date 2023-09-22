Georgia vs Portugal live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

European rivals Georgia and Portugal are generating serious hype at RWC 2023, albeit for slightly different reasons. While the Lelos are knocking at the door of the elites, the Lobos have impressed with their front-foot approach, and this clash at Stadium de Toulouse could turn Pool C into a legitimate four-horse race.

Looking for a Georgia vs Portugal live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Georgia vs Portugal live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday, Sep. 23

• Time: 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 10 p.m. AEST

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock / CNBC

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Levan Maisashvili's men came from behind to run out 38-11 winners when these sides last met, in the final of the Rugby Europe Championship back in March. It was Georgia's 15th such title, which explains why they're so hungry to get a shot at the Six Nations, and why the 35-15 defeat to Australia a fortnight ago was such a disappointment.

What made matters worse is that it was the team's top star, full-back Davit Niniashvili, who gave away the interception that secured a potentially crucial bonus point for the Wallabies. Portugal, meanwhile, have attracted widespread praise for their expansive display last weekend. However, while Patrice Lagisquet's men won viewers' hearts, it was Wales took the points.

The 28–8 final score hurt because it didn't reflect the game in the slightest, and skipper Tomas Appleton has made it clear that, while they enjoy putting on a show, winning their first ever Rugby World Cup fixture is the team's top priority.

We’ve got all the details you need to get Georgia vs Portugal live streams, from anywhere, down below and watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Georgia vs Portugal live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Georgia vs Portugal live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the Georgia vs Portugal live stream.

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Georgia vs Portugal live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.). You can also watch this fixture on CNBC.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Georgia vs Portugal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the Georgia vs Portugal live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Georgia vs Portugal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a Georgia vs Portugal live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Georgia vs Portugal, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the Georgia vs Portugal live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch Georgia vs Portugal via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.