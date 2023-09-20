France vs Namibia live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

Namibia may be rooted to the bottom of Pool A with the second-worst points differential at the Rugby World Cup, but France won't be taking too much for granted at Stade Velodrome on Thursday. After a rousing opening-game victory, the tournament hosts came close to falling flat on their faces at the second time of asking. They need a big performance in their third match, here, just to relieve some tension and remind everyone of how good they really are.

Looking for a France vs Namibia live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

France vs Namibia live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Thursday, Sep. 21

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 22)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Fabien Galthie looks set to bring Antoine Dupont, Matthieu Jalibert and the rest of his big guns back into the fold for this one, having witnessed his second-string huff and puff their way to a 27–12 victory over relative minnows Uruguay last week.

Many onlookers had expected the clash to be a blowout in the manner of the Springboks' 76–0 romp over Romania, but it was a far tighter affair than the scoreline suggests. Never mind the fact that they opened the tournament by beating New Zealand, the fans and media want to see Les Bleus play with panache and put some serious numbers on the board.

Unburdened by expectation, Namibia will simply be aiming to cross the whitewash and give their fans something to cheer about, especially given that the misery of their 71–3 defeat to New Zealand was compounded by a fractured and dislocated ankle for center Le Roux Malan, whose place in the squad has now been taken by Lloyd Jacobs.

We’ve got all the details you need to get France vs Namibia live streams, from anywhere, down below, and watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch France vs Namibia live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the France vs Namibia live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the France vs Namibia live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the France vs Namibia live stream.

How to watch France vs Namibia live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the France vs Namibia live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the France vs Namibia live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch France vs Namibia live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the France vs Namibia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a France vs Namibia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a France vs Namibia live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in Australia can watch France vs Namibia, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the France vs Namibia live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch France vs Namibia via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch France vs Namibia live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.