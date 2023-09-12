Football Manager 2023 is free for Amazon Prime subscribers — here’s how to claim

Ever fancied yourself the next Pep Guardiola or Jürgen Klopp? Now is your chance to prove it as Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a free copy of Football Manager 2023.

Thanks to Prime Gaming, you can currently get a Football Manager 2023 for free on PC (via Epic Games Store). Claiming your copy is extremely simple, just head over to the Prime Gaming hub, select Football Manager 2023 from the “weekly games” section and then follow the on-screen instructions.

The game will be free for all Amazon Prime members until Wednesday, October 11, but so long as you claim before then, it’s yours to keep even after this date.

If you’re not a football/soccer fan, Football Manager 2023 is far from the only free game available on Prime Gaming right now. There’s still time to claim the likes of Star Wars: Force Unleashed 2, Quake 4 and Farming Simulator 19. Plus, there’s also a large selection of indie games as well including Summertime Madness, In Sound Mind and Foretales.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you automatically have access to Prime Gaming, and we consider it one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits. It offers a rotating selection of free games each month, as well as DLC items for popular games including Diablo 4, League of Legends and Madden NFL 24.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Football Manager is often cited as one of the most engrossing games of all time, and for good reason. Once it gets its hooks into you, it’s extremely easy to lose dozens of hours to this seriously deep football management sim.

You might only plan to test the waters, but before you know it, you’ll have taken Woking FC from the National League to the Premier League and are attempting to spot the next South American wonderkid so you can sign them on the cheap.

The game is a remarkably comprehensive simulation of what it’s like to be in control of a football club. And while you don’t actually play the games yourself, you’ll be responsible for everything from picking the starting squad to ensuring that team morale doesn’t drop in the aftermath of a big defeat. You’ll also have to scour the transfer market for new signings, and ensure that you extract the maximum value from each player while factoring in your club’s budget.

Granted, there are a lot of complex systems at play here, and for newcomers to the franchise, Football Manager can be pretty overwhelming at first. But there is a wealth of online resources to help you get started in this latest iteration of the best-selling series. You’ll be delegating tasks to your assistant and inviting players into your office for a chat in no time. But just be warned that once Football Manager gets its hooks in, you’ll be saying goodbye to all your free time.

Whether you’ve never played a Football Manager game before, or are a lapsed player looking to get back into the series after a break, its inclusion in the Prime Gaming library is the perfect opportunity to get stuck in. Just remember to claim it before October 11, even if you don’t plan to start playing until a later date.