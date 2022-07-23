Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 photos show the worst feature is dead

We’ve known for some time to expect evolution rather than revolution with the design of the upcoming Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, but it turns out there’s room for one dramatic change.

9to5Google (opens in new tab) uncovered images from a regulatory agency showing both of the new wearables. While they do indeed look virtually indistinguishable from their predecessors, there’s very good news for people who weren’t sold on the capacitive sensor that debuted in the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

As you can see from the Sense 2 image embedded above, the small indent is gone and replaced by a familiar clicky button — the kind that was on the Fitbit Versa 2. It’s the same for Versa 4.

For me, this is great news. I have reviewed the Fitbit Versa 3 and found the capacitive button to be both fiddly and inconsistent to get working, especially on the more advanced shortcuts like long presses and double taps. While others — including Tom’s Guide staffers — have no problems with it, I’m definitely (opens in new tab) not (opens in new tab) the (opens in new tab) only (opens in new tab) one (opens in new tab), and it seems Fitbit has decided it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

What else can we learn from the images? The most interesting thing is the Fitbit Sense 2’s bezel, which now seems to contain the ECG reader.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Previously it was a metal ring around the case as you can see in the lead image, and this change suggests that you may be able to get an ECG reading by touching the display. That’s quite different from rivals like the Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 which make you touch a metal button.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The underside, meanwhile, shows a raised border that may or may not mean new or more reliable sensors. There are also small, faint icons showing that it has an ECG sensor, body temperature sensor, GPS and 50 meters’ of water resistance. Same as the original, in other words.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The underside of the Versa 4 doesn’t reveal anything especially new, and it doesn’t appear that it will be inheriting EKG or body temperature reading abilities from the Sense.

We’ll just have to see what else Fitbit is bringing to the table when the watches are released. Given the photos are here already, it doesn’t look like we’ll have too long to wait, although with parent company Google set to release its brand new Pixel Watch, it will be interesting to see how the releases are staggered.