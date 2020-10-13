Fire TV Stick 4K to slashed $29 in this Prime Day deal

When it comes to Prime Day deals, we're always looking out for huge Fire TV Stick sales — Amazon loves to discount this streaming stick — but this deal goes way above and beyond what we expected. Also, it varies by user, which makes it even weirder.

So, here's the basics: all Prime members get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29 on Amazon, making one of the cheapest ways to bring UHD streaming to your TV even more affordable. But wait, there's more: we've heard that the checkout coupon code 4KFIRETV is lowering the Fire TV Stick to $5 but only for some Prime members. Weird right? Two of us have tried this code to no avail.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 (or even $5) at Amazon

This deal is both shocking and not at all surprising. The $20 off deal available for all is in line with what we expected, while the $5 super-deal (with code '4KFIRETV' for select Prime members) is bonkers.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to stream all the Prime Video, Netflix and live TV you want at a low price.View Deal

And if two of us can't get this code — which has been reported by multiple outlets — to work, we're not sure it's a lock for you. That being said, even though your mileage may vary, try it out. At $5, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal. As we noted in our Fire TV Stick 4K review, this streaming stick has good and speedy navigation and a wide library of apps.

Hiding behind your TV set in its HDMI port, the Fire TV Stick 4K provides excellent video quality, supporting Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ (that last one is hard to find in streaming devices). It's also got Dolby Atmos Audio for immersive sound.

Right now, this sale brings it down to the same $30 price as the 1080p-only Fire TV Stick Lite. So, get it while you can, before you have to settle for lower-res image quality at this price.

