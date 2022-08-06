Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend — here’s how

If you have been eyeing to play Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6, then this weekend might be the perfect time to do that. Far Cry 6 is free to play all weekend through August 7 on Playstation, XBox, Stadia and on PC. This rare opportunity can be accessed on the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab) on PC and you can get a taste of things before you decide if you want to buy the game or not.

In fact, Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 is also on sale this weekend — and is 60% off on all its different editions. The standard edition is down to $24 from $60 and the top ultimate edition is down to $48 from its usual $120 price. We have seen different deals on Far Cry 6 before but this is the lowest price we have ever seen for the game.

Luckily, it will not cost you anything to play it this weekend. Like other entries in the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6 is a first person shooter game that feels very familiar to play. You are dropped on the fictional island of Yara where you are tasked with overthrowing a dictator, taking back enemy strongholds, taking out anti-aircraft guns, hunting wildlife for better gear and generally causing a lot of destruction and chaos. You can drive around the tropical island carrying out different missions. It is an action packed adventure that feels comfortable to play and is pretty uncomplicated.

As we note in our review, moment-to-moment gameplay on Far Cry 6 is largely fun. This is a game that combines some of the best elements of the series and has them work in perfect harmony. The tasks and objectives are new and additions like weapon modifications replacing your skill tree have been added in the game, but the core is still very much the same. While playing you even have the option to hunt for hidden treasures that will reap benefits for you when you tackle the quest’s main mission.

The dictator in the game is named Antón Castillo and is played by the intimidating Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame. Unfortunately the dictator doesn’t make too many entries, although he does appear in pivotal scenes and reminds us of the oppressive stranglehold he has on Yara.

Like all Far Cry games, Ubisoft has put in a secret alternative ending in this one as well and you can read our guide on how to unlock the hilarious Far Cry 6 alternative ending .

My colleague Rory Mellon says Far Cry 6 is like “video game comfort food” to him and he mentions in his piece on why he loves the game that “sometimes you just want to switch your brain off and cause chaos on a picturesque tropical island”. Plus who doesn’t love a game where you can unleash legendary animals on your enemies.

There are some tonal inconsistencies in the story, but if you like a classic action packed sandbox game, then you will enjoy Far Cry 6 — and while it is free, it is definitely worth trying out.