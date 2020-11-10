Epic Black Friday TV deal — get this 50-inch 4K Samsung for just $327

Early Black Friday deals are popping up all over the place and TVs are seeing the biggest discounts.

For instance, right now you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $327.99 at Walmart. That's $102 off its original retail price and one of the best Black Friday TV deals you can buy.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $429 now $327 @ Walmart

The Samsung UN50NU6900 is an impressively well-equipped television for its price. It not only has 4K resolution, but also supports HDR content (HLG/HDR10/HDR10+) and comes with a suite of smart TV features. View Deal

At 50 inches, the Samsung UN50NU6900 is large enough to fill most rooms. If you have a cavernous lounge then you might want to check out a 60-inch or 70-inch TV, but otherwise this TV should be plenty.

Samsung has a long-standing reputation for making excellent TVs with strong panels that deliver high picture quality and strong colors.

We’ve not tried the Samsung UN50NU6900 for ourselves, but there are plenty of positive reviews on Walmart. The TV has been praised for its picture and sound quality. And for $327 you can’t really lose out with this TV deal.

