How to Live Stream the England vs Ireland Rugby World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match

Before it can get to Italy in September, the English Rugby World Cup squad must test the luck of the Irish team. Here's how to live stream the England vs Ireland match that should show which team can adjust to pressure this early on.

England's back-row will look a little different, addingboth Sam Underhill and Tom Curry for the sake of breakdown smarts and agility. Per the starters you'll see below, England are putting George Ford and Owen Farrell together in the lineup, which hasn't been seen since the 2018 South Africa tour.

In total, England have won 77 of the 134 test matches that the pair have played. If not for 8 draws, Ireland would have more than the 49 wins in this series of play that's extended since 1875.

England's starters: E Daly, J Cokanasiga, M Tuilagi, O Farrell (Captain), J May, G Ford, B Youngs, J Marler, J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, G Kruis, T Curry, S Underhill, B Vunipola. England's replacements: L Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, D Cole, C Lawes, M Wilson, W Heinz, P Francis, J Joseph

Ireland are resting Jonathan Sexton and sending Ross Byrne out in his place. The team is also down one Joey Carbery, following his injury in the recent match against Italy.

Ireland's starters: R Kearney, J Larmour, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Stockdale, R Byrne, C Murray, C Healy, R Best (Captain), T Furlong, I Henderson, J Kleyn, P O'Mahony, J Van Der Flier, CJ Stander. Ireland's replacements: S Cronin, J McGrath, A Porter, D Toner, T Beirne, L McGrath, J Carty, A Conway.

When is the England vs Ireland Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up? The match kicks off today, August 24 at 3pm local time at Twickenham Stadium in London. That means Americans will be watching it over breakfast at 10 a.m. Eastern, or a bit bleary eyed at 7 a.m. Pacific on the west coast.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the England vs Ireland Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the match, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice - it's much easier to do than it may sound! Actually choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

How can I live stream England vs Ireland's Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up in the U.S.?

If you want to catch this warm-up in the states, you'll need a FloRugby (formerly The Rugby Channel) subscription. The service starts at $29.99 per month, but a $150 yearly plan is available, which cuts the per month price to $12.50.

It would be great if this match were on a less niche platform, say ESPN+, but that's not the case.

How can I live stream the England vs Ireland Rugby World Cup 2019 warm-up in the U.K.?

This bout between England and Ireland is going to be shown on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom.

Both Sports Action and Main Event are available to all Sky Sports subscribers, and those who have a Sky Sports package on other cable networks, like Virgin Media or NOW TV.

You can watch the game on your smartphone or laptop through the Sky Sports website or free mobile app available on Android and iOS.