England vs Chile live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

With England more or less assured of a place in the knockouts, the return of captain Owen Farrell has come at an opportune time for Steve Borthwick, who can afford to tinker with the pressure off. However, they mustn't take Chile too lightly, with the Condors having shown that they can play, albeit in fits and starts up to this point.

Looking for an England vs Chile live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

England vs Chile live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday, Sep. 23

• Time: 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Sep. 24)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock / CNBC

If Pablo Lemoine is able to get his team to play for the full 80 minutes, and cut out avoidable errors, they could yet make their mark at this tournament. Chile appeared to get stronger as the game went on during their 42–12 defeat to Japan, but in their 43–10 loss to Samoa they faded badly after the break. Indiscipline proved costly on both occasions, with the Pool D minnows having two men sent to the sin-bin in each encounter.

England fans know a thing or two about indiscipline, even if it's lost on their players. Fresh from a four-game suspension, Farrell is expected to come straight back into the lineup at fly-half, with George Ford dropping to the bench and Marcus Smith shifting to full-back to accommodate their unpopular skipper.

To put things politely, England's kick-heavy approach hasn't enamored the team to onlookers, but it has brought two precious victories, as well as a sense that any result is possible when they take the field. Will Borthwick try to win over the boo-boys at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, or double-down on his spartan gameplan?

We’ve got all the details you need to get England vs Chile live streams, from anywhere, down below, and watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch England vs Chile live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the England vs Chile live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the England vs Chile live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

How to watch England vs Chile live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Chile live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.). This match has also been selected to air on CNBC at 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch England vs Chile live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the England vs Chile live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch an England vs Chile live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch England vs Chile, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch the England vs Chile live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch England vs Chile via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

How to watch England vs Chile live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.