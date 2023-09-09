England vs Argentina live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online, team news

England get their Rugby World Cup campaign underway todat when they face an in-form Argentina team at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille in a mouth-watering clash between two of the heavyweights in Pool D.

Looking for an England vs Argentina livestream?

England vs Argentina live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday (Sep. 9)

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 10)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

As the Rugby World Cup returns to France, it is Argentina who arrive with a sense of expectation as the highest-ranked team on their half of the draw. The Pumas will deservedly start Saturday’s game against a misfiring England as favorites and coach Michael Cheika will be hoping his side can deliver a statement victory.

Argentina have a blend of youth and experience, with hooker Agustín Creevy and fly-half Nicolás Sánchez both appearing at a fourth World Cup, while 20-year-old forward Pedro Rubiolo is an exciting prospect that can play at lock or flanker. They also possess a real talent in Emiliano Boffelli, whose accurate goal-kicking and line-breaks have been key to the team’s success in recent years.

While there is plenty of positivity around the Argentina camp, England fans may well have a sense of trepidation after seeing the team succumb to warm-up defeats to Wales, Ireland and, for the first time ever, Fiji. Coach Steve Borthwick has struggled to get the best from his players and will have to cope without the suspended duo of Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola.

Line-ups

England XV: Steward; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole; Itoje, Chessum; Lawes (c), Curry, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Lawrence

Argentina XV: Mallia; Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya (c), Kodela; Alemanno, Lavanini; Matera, Kremer, Gonzalez

Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Petti, Rubiolo, Bruni, Velez, Moroni

Can England put things right in Marseille? Or will Argentina show why many consider them contenders for the title? We’ve got all the details you need to watch England vs Argentina live streams, from anywhere, down below.

How to watch the England vs Argentina live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K. or Australia, then you can enjoy the England vs Argentina live stream for FREE.

The game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the England vs Argentina live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the England vs Argentina live stream.

How to watch the England vs Argentina live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Argentina live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the England vs Argentina live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the England vs Argentina live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the England vs Argentina live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch an England vs Argentina live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a England vs Argentina live stream for FREE in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch the England vs Argentina live stream on Stan Sport as well as every match of the Rugby World Cup, ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the England vs Argentina live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch England vs Argentina via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $499.99/year.

It comes with a 7-day free trial if you sign up now.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Argentina live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.