Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 release date, delay, leaks, and battle pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 was due to arrive on June 3, bringing in new weapons, operators and maps to build out the game’s multiplayer options. But then, Activision announced that “now’s not the time” to release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4.

The reason why is that the company doesn’t want to distract from the ongoing protests in the U.S. and around the world regarding the killing of George Floyd by a police officer, Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis. So in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Activision has decided to put new seasons for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the standalone Call of Duty: Warzone mode and Call of Duty: Mobile on hold.

As such, Call of Duty fans will have to wait for a little longer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 to arrive. But in the meantime, here’s everything we know about the upcoming season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 was set to drop June 3, but now it’s been delayed indefinitely.

"While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time," a statement from the official Call of Duty account said. "We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates."

"Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you,” it added. While Activision did not reference #BlackLivesMatter movement directly, the tweet was in reference to the protests against police brutality towards black people in the U.S.

Such a move might disappoint some fans, but Activision is acknowledging a very important issue in the U.S. and beyond. And we at Tom’s Guide and our publisher Future, also support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 leaks

Not a lot has been confirmed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 so far. But we can probably expect new operators, guns, maps and characters.

A YouTuber going by the name of TheXclusiveAce has a breakdown video of the new guns expected in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4, having plumbed the depths of code leaked on Reddit. These include the Galil assault rifle and a Vector submachine gun going by the name of the ‘Fennec.' Both guns have been in the Call of Duty series before, so the next season may mark their comeback.

A suite of operators are expected to arrive in Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 4, notably Call of Duty mainstay Captain Price, who’s been seen in an official teaser. But Kyle ‘Gaz; Garrick from the Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s campaign is also expected to make an appearance.

Farah, from the latest game's campaign, will also appear as an operator for the multiplayer mode, though she might not arrive at the start of season 4. A list of other operators with names that don’t seem to be from either the current or previous Call of Duty titles were also found in the season 4 patch code.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 4 could feature Farah as an operative (Image credit: Activision)

Other features found in the leaked code were banners for weapons, which will help indicate that you’ve completed all the ‘camo challenges’ for particular guns. The banner will go alongside the unlocked camo pattern for the gun. And more camo skins will be made available for the weapons, including very difficult ones such as “mounted long-shot kills”.

Finally, new game modes are expected for the multiplayer. The first may be a new juggernaut mode, where you have to fight to take over a powerful mech suit for a player on your team.

Another mode called ‘jailbreak’ seems to be a mode about breaking out of the gulag found in the Warzone battle royale. Players get put in the gulag after they die, and are then set free all at once in a chaotic rush for freedom. A mode called ‘TDM Anywhere’ could be a 50 vs. 50 team deathmatch mode.

Other leaks have listed a number of other modes, but there’s been nothing solid to suggest they will arrive in season 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 map

Five new multiplayer maps are expected in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, though some might not arrive in time for season four. According to the leaks, the maps include Garden, Broadcast, Oil Rig, Scrapyard and Harbor. Broadcast and Scrapyard are both maps that you can find in Call of Duty 4.

New Gunfight mode maps are expected as well, the first being Drainage, and the second being Townhouse. Townhouse is potentially a reference to the townhouse mission in Modern Warfare’s campaign.

Train and Trench were also Gunfight maps found in the code. But there was no detail on what they will feature, beyond their names. We can at least hazard a guess that one will take place on a train, and the other in a trench.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 battle pass

The battle pass for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 is expected to follow the structure of the previous season passes. For $9.99 or 1,000 COD Points, the pass will offer a new operator and 100 tiers of content to progress through, according to PC Gamer.

A battle pass bundle for $19.99 or 2,400 COD Points will allow players to skip 20 tiers. But for people who don’t want to pay for that privilege, they can simply grind their way up the tiers by earning COD Points.

All in all, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 is shaping up to offer a rather healthy chunk of content for Modern Warfare's multiplayer modes, as well as some additions likely to make their way over to Warzone. So while you may have to wait a little longer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4, it will hopefully be worth it.

