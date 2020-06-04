Call of Duty 2020 'Cold War' gameplay just leaked — watch it here

Video of Call of Duty 2020 (or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) has apparently leaked online. While it's very lo-res footage of a very early build of the game, the leaker promises there is more to come, which sounds very promising.

The source you can go and watch is from TMTJulian_ on Twitter, but the gameplay belongs to user Mark Walshburg (and his alt account Not Mark Walshburg ). Having been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention to his post, Walshburg says that he is waiting to post more from the 45-minute piece of footage he has.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (COD 2020) Pre-Alpha gameplay. pic.twitter.com/TfnkQzn8GiJune 3, 2020

The 77 seconds of video shows a player sprinting around a map allegedly titled "Tank," which shows a repair bay for the titular armored vehicles with plenty of cover, options for vertical movement and sneaky sightlines for cunningly-aimed headshots.

In case you weren't convinced by the title, the basic (and sometimes missing) textures, combined with no HUD is pretty strong evidence this is some kind of in-development title, even if it isn't a Call of Duty title.

COD: Black Ops Cold War is expected to be announced soon in preparation for the normal COD release window in October. However, publisher Activision and developer Treyarch have been keeping quiet for the time being. Since Activision has just delayed the release of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 4 DLC due to current protests in the US, we may be waiting a bit longer.

Other leaks have shown off a poster, revealing the game's title. There's also rumors that this will be a cross-gen title, available on both the PS4 and Xbox One as well as the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X , much like how Call of Duty: Ghosts launched back in 2013.