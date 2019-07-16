The Best Mic for Podcasters is $30 Off for Prime Day

The Blue Yeti Nano is arguably the best entry-level mic on the market for streaming, podcasting or any kind of semi-pro recording project. The peripheral usually retails for $100, but on Amazon Prime Day, you can score one for $70: a respectable $30 off.

Blue Yeti Nano: was $99.99, now $69.99 @ Amazon The Blue Yeti Nano is a high-quality USB microphone that's approachable for newcomers, but versatile enough for veterans. You can set it to a cardioid or ominoid pickup mode, and use it with either a Mac or a PC.View Deal

The Blue Yeti has been a favorite among the DIY podcasting crowd for years, and with good reason. The product is dead-simple to use. Simply plug it into a computer, then open whichever audio software you like. You can adjust the volume and set the pickup pattern with physical buttons; that's all there is to it.

In addition to its ease-of-use, the Blue Yeti Nano (which is smaller and cheaper than the Pro model) also features excellent sound quality. It picks up voices in a crisp, clear soundscape with very little background noise or fuzziness. Better yet: It comes with its own stand, so you can start recording right out of the box. However, you can also thread the mic into other stands or shock mounts, if you prefer a more elaborate setup.

Just be aware that only the Blackout color is currently on sale. If you want the Yeti Nano in brown, red, gray or blue, you'll have to pay full price. On the other hand, since your audience won't see the mic, the color is secondary to how well it performs.