Black Friday deal: 50% off Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones

Amazon Black Friday deals are in full swing this week and the retailer is taking 50% off one of our favorite Sony noise-cancelling headphones.

Currently, Amazon has the Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass Headphones on sale for $128. Normally, you'd pay $249.99 for these wireless headphones, so that's $120 off. It's also the lowest price we've seen for these headphones and one of the best headphones deals of the season. (Best Buy also has these Sony headphones on sale for $129.99).

Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise-cancelling 'phones are among the best headphones you can buy. They feature Extra Bass sound, advanced noise-cancelling, and up to 30 hours of playtime.

I have these headphones and love their excellent noise-cancelling performance, convenient on-ear controls, and long-lasting battery life. In real-world use on my daily commute, these headphones block out the rumble of the subway train and loud conversations.

Design-wise, the XB900Ns look just like the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000MX3s. These over-ear style headphones are made of durable plastic and feature padded leatherette earpads for maximum comfort. Their adjustable padded headband accommodates any head size.

When it comes to audio quality, the WH-XB900Ns are among the best sounding Sony headphones I've ever owned. No matter what genre of music I'm listening to, the soundstage is clear, crisp, and balanced.

And to personalize your listening experience, the Sony WH-XB900Ns work with the Sony headphones app so you can fine tune the equalizer settings. The app lets you manage your music and select your digital voice assistant.

Simply put, the Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones are a solid choice if premium sound and noise-cancellation are your top priority.

