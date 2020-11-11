Black Friday deal: luxury Layla weighted blanket gets a $30 discount

You can save $30 on a Layla weighted blanket with this brilliant Black Friday deal from Layla Sleep. That means prices currently start from just $99, down from $129, for a twin size, with a queen at $129 (was $159) and a king at $149 (was $179).

This luxurious weighted blanket is designed to be calming, and aims to improve sleep and alleviate stress. It has a reversible design, with soft cotton on one side and cozy fleece on the other - and unlike other weighted blankets, you can put the whole thing in the wash.

It's highly rated by customers, averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 600 user reviews on the Layla site (and a full five stars on Amazon). That isn't surprising though: this weighted blanket comes from one of the best mattress makers in the US - and with $30 off as part of the company's Black Friday mattress deals, it's great value. You can also bundle it with pillows, sheets and toppers to save even more money.

Layla is so confident that everyone will love its weighted blanket, the company offers a 120-night trial and a money-back guarantee if you’re not totally satisfied. A five-year guarantee and free shipping are offered as standard, too.

Save $30 on a Layla weighted blanket with this early Black Friday deal. The blanket has been specifically designed to improve sleep and reduce stress levels, and it's available in three different sizes: twin, queen and king. Prices now start from just $99. Deal ends: November 30, 2020View Deal

The Layla weighted blanket improves the quality of your sleep and alleviates stress. It applies deep touch pressure (DTP) across your body so it feels like you’re wrapped in a warm embrace. In fact, the blanket has been scientifically proven to release serotonin in your system. As a result, it promotes deeper and longer sleep and allows you to achieve restful and rejuvenating REM sleep.

The top of the Layla weighted blanket is made from plush, soft, mink-like fur. The other side is 300 thread-count 100% cotton that provides a clean, soft, and easily washable surface. Thanks to the hexagonal pocket stitching, the weighted blanket will make your bed look as good as it feels, too. It’s an ultra-luxurious product that will make you want to hop into bed at any time of the day or night.

