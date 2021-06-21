Best Prime Day headphone deals: AirPods, Bose, Sony and more

This Prime Day has awesome discounts to offer on headphones and earbuds, both premium and budget models. Prime Day deals are an excellent opportunity to buy gifts for the music fan in your life, or to treat yourself to a new pair of the best headphones or best wireless earbuds.

We've picked out the best deals across both best cheap headphones and cheap earbuds and more premium models.

Best Prime Day headphones deals

Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon

One of the best pairs of noise-cancelling headphones around, the WH-1000XM4 produces a great sound, offers awesome battery life and features powerful ANC, making it a worthwhile successor to the Sony WH-1000XM3. You have a choice of black, silver or blue color options, all of which cost the same discounted price.View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $229 @ Amazon

The only offputting aspect of the Bose 700 is its high list price, but with almost a 50% discount, that's no longer a problem. Bose's top pair of wireless cans has even better noise cancellation than that of the WH-1000XM4, not to mention clear microphones for voice calls and excellent overall sound quality.View Deal

Jabra Elite 45H: was $99 now $47 @ Amazon

Despite its budget-friendly price, this pair of on-ear headphones offers the sound quality you want in a svelte package. It also manages the longest battery life of any set of headphones on this page, making it ideal for long trips away from the charger.View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N: was $199 now $78 @ Amazon

Offering the essential Sony headphone experience for less, you get a lot of battery life and good sound quality for your money with the WH-CH710N. It also features Sony's highly effective noise-cancelling technology; ANC in general is a rarity at this price.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: was $249 now $157 @ Amazon

Jabra's premium headphones feature class-leading battery life and charging speeds, water resistance and awesome call quality. Oh, and they have good audio too. You've got plenty of color options to choose from, with navy, gold/beige, black/silver and black/copper all on offer.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N: was $250 now $118 @ Amazon

If you don't have the cash to afford the WH-1000XM4, then here's a good alternative from Sony itself. In addition to broadly similar styling, the WH-XB900N gets you touch controls, ANC and customizable EQ via a companion app, all for less than half of the WH-1000XM4's discounted price.View Deal

True Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $189, a few dollars less than the earbuds' $197 price from last week's early deals. That's a steal — the AirPods Pro is both one of the best-sounding pairs of wireless buds and one of the most effective at noise-cancelling — so grab a set while this deal lasts.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

Jabra's latest true pair of wireless earbuds punches above its weight, with a powerful sound and effective ANC. The manufacturer also put a lot of work into making the buds feel more premium and more easily customizable, making it a great purchase at this price.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

While the Elite 75t replaced by a new generation, the Elite 75T is still an affordable and nicely compact set of true wireless earbuds. It comes complete with active noise cancellation and long battery life, as well as a convenient companion app for tweaking the EQ for your music tastes.View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N: was $198 now $78 @ Amazon

If you want top-quality. sports-focused earbuds, this pair from Sony offers good noise cancellation and audio, plus IP55 water/dust resistance. The long battery life could help with the longest, most gruelling workouts too. Right now the black and blue models are both $88, but the Amazon-exclusive orange model is only $78.View Deal

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $119 — that's one of the best Prime Day headphones deals you'll find right now. These relatively cheap AirPods feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65T: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

Jabra took the already-great Elite 65T and added some welcome sports-focused features with this pair of buds. These additions include better waterproofing, longer battery life and an accelerometer for built-in workout tracking.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $84 @ Amazon

If you're in need of some earbuds to go with your Samsung Galaxy phone, this cheap set of buds from the Korean company offers tight integration with its smartphones, while also being a lightweight, comfy and great-sounding pair of headphones in its own right.View Deal

Skullcandy Indy: was $84 now $38 @ Amazon

If you've got a very limited budget, the Skullcandy Indy could be for you. This dirt-cheap set of wireless earbuds delivers impressive water protection, touch controls and the company's trademark bass-first sound. You can pick from mint, black, red and indigo colors.View Deal

Headphones (U.K.)

Bose 700: was £349, now £209 @ Amazon U.K.

You can't go wrong with the Bose 700 at this price. Besides having the single best implementation of ANC we've ever used, this over-ear pair offers refined, high-quality audio and good comfort, all contained in an attractive frame.View Deal

Marshall Major III (Bluetooth): was £109 now £72 @ Amazon U.K. A stylish pair of headphones designed to resemble the company's celebrated speakers, the wireless version of the Major III also offers an easy to use control knob, and the unique option for a friend to plug their own pair of headphones into the Major III, so you can both listen together.View Deal

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was £79 now £55 @ Amazon U.K. Budget shoppers will be delighted by how much the Life Q30 headphones offer for the money. The battery life is incredible, the sound is powerful, and the noise cancellation tech options let you find the best profile for your needs.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT: was £159, now £89 @ Amazon U.K.

This mid-range set of over-ear headphones does everything you'd want it to, especially coming from an audio specialist like Sennheiser. It's a perfect low-cost travel companion with long battery life, fast charging and a folding frame.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3: was £349, now £250 @ Amazon U.K.

Available in black or white, the Momentum 3 is a classy pair of ANC headphones. It sounds as good as it looks, too, and with built-in Tile tracking you can get help finding your pair if you lose it.View Deal

AfterShokz OpenMove: was £79, now £63 @ Amazon U.K.

If you want something completely different to the usual headphones, the AfterShokz OpenMove uses bone conduction tech rather than small speakers. These could be ideal for users who want to keep an ear on the outside world while still enjoying music or podcasts without covering your ears. View Deal

True wireless earbuds (U.K.)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was £159 now £59 @ Amazon U.K. It's a full $100 off this stylish set of true wireless earbuds. Samsung's in-ear headphones can last a lot longer than the Apple AirPods and comes in a wider range of color options, with white, black and blue models all on sale.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3: was £220 now £129 @ Amazon U.K.

This set of earbuds offers some of the best noise cancelling of any wireless in-ear headphones, and also some of the best battery life. Sound quality is great too, as is Sony's customization app, Headphones Connect.View Deal

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2: was £69, now £48 @ Amazon U.K.

Considering their price, the Liberty Air 2 has no reason to feel as good to use as they do. But the sound, battery and fit are all excellent, making this pair of buds a fantastic bargain.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t: were £219 now £179 @ Amazon U.K.

The latest and greatest earbuds from Jabra took the already solid base of its existing buds and made them more refined and premium, making them look and feel as good to use as their sound and battery life deserves.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds: was £149, now £99 @ Amazon U.K.

For only £99, any new owner will be happy with the quality build, sound and battery life of the Elite 75t. And even if the sound quality isn't perfect, then the EQ app will let you adjust the audio output to your liking.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: was £179, now £129 @ Amazon U.K.

One of our all-time favorite pairs of true wireless earbuds, the Elite Active 75t offers the same benefits as the standard Elite 75t, except with even more effective waterproofing to make certain it'll stand up to wet weather and sweat.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT: was £169, now £79 @ Amazon U.K.

If you want the Sennheiser audio experience for less, and don't mind the lack of ANC, then the CX 400BT delivers the sound quality you'd expect from Sennheiser at a much more affordable price. Especially now it's dropped well below £100.View Deal

