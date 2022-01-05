Best Buy PS5 restock live right now — how to get your console

The first PS5 restock of 2022 has landed at Best Buy. If you didn't manage to score a console over the holiday period, now is your first chance of the year to secure a machine. The retailer has the PS5 in stock for $499 via this link.

Unlikely some previous Best Buy restocks, which required a pricey $200 Totaltech membership, this restock is open to the general public. So head over to the retailer using the links below right now before the console sells out.

Best Buy PS5 restock (in stock)

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

Previously, Best Buy PS5 restocks required that your refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. However, Best Buy's new process places you in a queue. A pop-up windows says it'll "verify your account" and check for inventory. So, it pays to sign into your account asap.

If you see that the PS5 is no longer in stock, you might want to try again via an incognito browser window. Repeat the process until you (hopefully) manage to score a console.