Battlefield 2042 beta dates may have just leaked — here’s when you could play

The Battlefield 2042 beta release date appears to have been leaked via the Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili. If these dates are correct then Battlefield fans don’t have long to wait before finally being able to get a taste of the latest entry in the franchise.

According to a promotional image spotted on Bililbili, a range of Battlefield 2042 events are scheduled to take place on the platform from October 6-9. This would suggest that the Battlefield 2042 beta will begin next Thursday, although whether or not the beta would end on October 9 is unconfirmed.

These dates have been given further legitimacy by reliable Battlefield insider Tom Henderson. He previously claimed that the Battlefield 2042 beta was scheduled to start on October 6 for early access players, before opening up to all on October 8. This leak from Bilibili matches up nicely with Henderson’s information.

Bilibili has seemingly leaked the #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta dates. pic.twitter.com/NsmHI2GdM3September 27, 2021 See more

Early access to the Battlefield 2042 beta can be obtained by pre-ordering the game on any platform. Although, it has been confirmed by developer Dice that the beta will have a phase open to anyone, which will give players not fully sold on the game a chance to play before committing to a purchase.

The Battlefield 2042 beta was originally scheduled to launch in September but was seemingly delayed when the full game was pushed back from its original October 22 release date to its current November 19 release date. Dice cited development challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for the game’s month-long delay.

Curiously, we’ve seen very little of the next Battlefield game in motion. A Battlefield 2042 technical alpha did run over the summer but it took place behind closed doors and participants were not permitted to share any footage. Thankfully this beta will give fans a chance to get to grips with the game ahead of launch.

There’s plenty we want to see from Battlefield 2042, but considering its next-gen exclusive features include 128-player online matches it’s already looking like a game worth tracking down a PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock for.