Apple Watch 9 price — here's how much the new Apple Watch could cost

The Apple Watch 9 price remains a major question as we start the countdown to the rumored Apple September event. If Apple sticks to the status quo, the next-generation Apple Watch will hit the big stage alongside the company's other hardware reveals.

But how much will the Apple Watch 9 cost? This is an important bit of information that we won’t know for certain until after we learn about all the ways the Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 8 are different. That said, barring any surprises, the Apple Watch 9 starting price will likely be $399, the same as it's been for the best smartwatch for many years.

To this point, we haven't heard any rumors indicating the Apple Watch 9 price will be changed compared to the $399 Apple Watch Series 8. For that price, you get the 41mm size with GPS. The price goes up to $429 for the 45mm size. If you want cellular support to stay connected without your iPhone, the price goes up to $499 and $529 respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Apple Watch Series 8 price 41mm (GPS only) $399 41mm (GPS + Cellular) $499 45mm (GPS only) $429 45mm (GPS + Cellular) $529

There’s a chance Apple will release the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year as well. As a reminder, the Apple Watch Ultra costs $799, featuring a large 49mm display and durable titanium case. Rumors say a follow-up is in the works, probably for the same price.

Otherwise, the Apple Watch SE (2022) will likely remain available as the most affordable Apple Watch choice. Starting at $249, the Apple Watch SE cuts back on a few flagship features, but is still provides an excellent smartwatch experience. Our guide to the best Apple Watch models can help you decide which of the available models is right for you.

If you're hoping to spend less, you can always check out the best Apple Watch deals or see our guide on how to trade in your Apple Watch to put the value of your current towards a new one.