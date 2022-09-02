Apple Watch 8 battery life — what to expect

The Apple Watch 8 battery life has a chance to change what users know of the Apple Watch experience. Similarly, it could change nothing.

An 18-hour or 'all day' battery life is about as synonymous with the Apple Watch as the the squircle display. Charging the Apple Watch daily is a familiar task for anyone with the smartwatch, especially if you use it for tracking activity and sleep. That's why we've stopped expecting battery life improvements over the last few years.

But some Apple Watch 8 battery life rumors say this year will different. In multiple Apple Watch 8 reports, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has listed a "low power mode" as an alleged upgrade for Apple's smartwatch this year.

This could mean the Apple Watch 8 can better manage battery life, offering a setting that disables power-draining programs until you reach a charger. We're thinking it'll look like the low power mode on iPhone and iPad.

What's unclear is whether there's specific hardware in the Apple Watch 8 that supports low power mode, or if it'll be a watchOS 9 feature that comes to older watchOS 9 supported devices. If it only works for Apple's newest smartwatch, low power mode will be a big difference between the Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch 7.

Now, we doubt the Apple Watch 8 battery would be extended to anything longer than two days, but 36 hours would be an exciting threshold.

Apple Watch 8 Pro battery life

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 8 Pro battery life could offer further upgrades. Rumors say Apple is planning to launch a more premium version of its smartwatch, with a key difference between the Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch 8 Pro being size.

A bigger build for the Apple Watch 8 pro might translate to longer battery life. If the smartwatch offers a significant battery life improvement, it could be the best Apple Watch for continuous GPS use during outdoor sports. The watch is reportedly being pitched as a rugged watch, or as a challenge to Garmin watches and even the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

No rumors have offered a true estimate on the Apple Watch 8 Pro battery life. Ideally, we'd want an Apple Watch that lasts two full days, but any improvement over the Apple Watch 8 would be welcome. It would also help justify Apple Watch 8 price rumors that the Pro model could cost around $999.

The Apple Watch 8 battery life will be revealed at the Apple Event taking place on September 7. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for coverage of new Apple devices, including the Apple Watch 8, iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2.