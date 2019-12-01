The best Apple deals of Cyber Monday 2019: AirPods, iPad and more

Cyber Monday weekend is here, and we're already seeing some of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals of all time. That includes the 10.2-inch iPad for just $229, which is the lowest price this red-hot tablet has ever hit.
But the Apple Cyber Monday deals don't stop there. AirPods sales have been red hot, including the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $164 and the AirPods Pro for $234. If it's a MacBook you're after, you can score the still-great 2017 MacBook Air for just $699, or get your pick of the latest MacBook Pro models for hundreds of dollars off.
Cyber Monday is also a great time to finally upgrade to the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. Verizon currently has a killer iPhone 11 Cyber Monday deal that gets you up to $800 in credits when you upgrade.
Apple itself is offering up to $200 in Apple gift cards on select products through Dec. 2. However, you'll find better savings on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more via retailers.
Top 5 Apple Cyber Monday deals now
- Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon [lowest price ever!]
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now 164.99 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon
- iPhone 11: Up to $800 in credits with trade-in and Unlimited @ Verizon
- MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon
Cyber Monday iPhone deals
iPhone 11: Up to $800 in credits with trade-in and Unlimited @ Verizon
Verizon has the iPhone 11 for $699. Switch to a Verizon Unlimited plan and use coupon "BLACKFRIDAY" to get a $400 prepaid MasterCard. Even better, if you trade-in an eligible phone, you'll get up to a $400 credit (for new lines) or a $300 credit (for upgrades).
iPhone BOGO Sale: Get a free iPhone @ Verizon
Buy an iPhone at Verizon — an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, or XS Max — and Verizon will give you a $700 credit over 24 months toward a free iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data on an unlimited plan.
iPhone 11 Pro: Save $700 @ AT&T
AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits spread out over 30 months when you buy an iPhone 11 Pro and trade in a qualifying phone. You're required to bring over your current phone number and open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also eligible for $700 in savings.
Free iPhone 11 @ Sprint
Sprint will cover the cost of an iPhone 11 when you sign an 18-month Sprint Flex lease and trade-in an eligible phone. You also need to open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. You'll be credited for the iPhone 11 over 18 months.
iPhone XR: Receive $400 eGift card with activation @ Walmart Walmart is offering a $400 eGift card when you activate an iPhone XR on AT&T or Verizon.
iPhone XS: Receive $450 eGift card with activation @ Walmart Upgrading to an iPhone XS on an AT&T or Verizon plan will get you a $450 eGift card that Walmart will email you within 24 hours of activation.
iPhone SE (Simple Mobile): $59 at Best Buy
The small iPhone SE is still a favorite amongst old-school iPhone purists, and you can get it on Simple Mobile for next to nothing via Best Buy right now.
Cyber Monday iPad deals
Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon
Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. Amazon is taking $100 off both the 32GB model and the 128GB model. This model is going in and out of stock, but you can also find it at this price at Target.
Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon
The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and Apple's A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, it lives up to its name. Own it for $30 below retail price. Or get the Gold 256GB model at a new low price with $52 off at $597 ($2 cheaper than before).
Apple iPad Pro 11": was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro's sale pricing at Amazon is currently $100 off, which lowers the bar to Apple's speedy A12X Bionic chip. Currently, this deal for the 64GB capacity is only for the silver model, but Space Gray iPad Pros are discounted between $70 and $85 when you increase the storage.
Cyber Monday AirPods deals
AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139.95 @ Amazon
Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $139.95 ahead of Cyber Monday. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.
AirPods w/wireless charging case: was $199 now 164.99 @ Best Buy
Currently $35 off on Best Buy, the AirPods with wireless charging case are a great Cyber Monday deal. You can charge the case for these wireless earbuds using any Qi-compatible charging mat or via the Lightning connector. Other perks include "Hey Siri" support and fast switching between devices.
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're sweat/water resistant (IPX4) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. Even better, they're now in stock with no shipping delays.
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $355 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off via an on-page clickable coupon. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for the GPS/40mm model.
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): was $349 now $309 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 40mm model for $40 less at Best Buy.
Cyber Monday MacBook deals
MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon
Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $300 off.
Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,199 @ Amazon
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon has it on sale for $2,199, which is $200 off. That undercuts Best Buy's price (although Best Buy has all configs on sale).
MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199
You can save $300 on this powerful MacBook Pro config, which gets you a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD
MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon
If you need more storage and a few more ports, this higher-end MacBook Pro is also $300 off. The specific model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.
