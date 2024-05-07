Sleep Number kickstarts Memorial Day sale with 30% off their best smart mattress

Sleep Number's smart mattresses are perfect for those wanting to optimize and track their sleep, and you can now get their most popular model for less in their new Memorial Day sale. Starting this week, you can get 30% off the i8 smart bed at Sleep Number, with $1,200 off a queen size.

Sleep Number are known for creating some of the best mattresses for smart customization and sleep tracking, and the i8 smart bed is their flagship model. As part of the brand's Innovation Series, the app-controlled i8 aims to deliver adjustable firmness and great pressure relief.

Benefits include a 100-night sleep trial, free delivery, and a 15-year warranty. While there are a lot of extras that can only be unlocked for an additional fee, this is one of the best Memorial Day mattress sales we've seen this year and a Sleep Number discount that's only rolled out around major holiday events.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed

Was: from $3,399

Now: from $2,379.30 at Sleep Number

Saving: Up to $1,739 at Sleep Number Summary: Featured in our best smart beds and smart mattresses guide, the i8 smart bed's biggest selling point is its in-built sleep-tracking sensors that monitor your sleep stages and durations. The app-controlled mattress combines this sleep-tracking data into a Sleep IQ score, which you'll be sent via the Sleep Number app. As the most popular model of the Innovation Series, the smart bed’s deep pressure-relieving properties are thanks to the customizable firmness and the plush, soothing layers of CertiPUR-US certified foam. This bed is particularly good for bed-sharing couples as it automatically adjusts the firmness by adapting to movements, different body weights and sleep styles. Plus you can set a different firmness level for each size of the bed. Hot sleepers should also find this mattress comfortable it is infused with ceramic gel which draws away body heat all night. However, please be aware that some extras are sold separately, meaning that there are a few features that can only be unlocked for an additional fee. Price history: The 30% off Sleep Number discount is only reserved for major holiday events, such as Black Friday and Presidents' Day, so we recommend taking advantage of this Memorial Day deal while you can. Last week, the bed was 25% off, while the only deal available back in January was an $800 off discount on all sizes. Benefits: 100-night trial | Free premium delivery | 15-year warranty

What is a smart bed?

Smart beds are any mattresses that contain in-built technology to improve your sleep and comfort. Smart beds usually contain sensors that allow you to track your sleep and monitor your health and fitness, so they are especially popular among athletes and those who are health-conscious and active. You can usually control the bed's tech features via an app on your smartphone or a remote control. They also usually come with smart temperature control, making them some of the best cooling mattresses on the market.