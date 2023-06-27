Apple Arcade is about to get two of the best Switch games ever

The Apple Arcade library is getting a huge boost next month with the launch of two all-time greats.

The Cupertino-based giant just announced that both Stardew Valley+ and Slay the Spire+ will launch on its subscription service in July; expanding the platform's "App Store Great" collection.

Oh, and they’re being joined by Lego Duplo World. Yay?

Stardew Valley is not only one of the very best Switch games , it’s also one of the best podcast games around. This laid-back farming sim is perfect for portable play, and aspiring agriculturists should lap up its meticulous crop routines when it hits Apple Arcade on July 21.

It’s a lovely warm hug of a game… although "bear hug" is probably more accurate. Last time I checked, I’d sunk over 173 hours into Concerned Ape’s fiendishly addictive farming RPG on Steam. Look, I just really like tending to virtual chickens, okay?

Slay day

(Image credit: Humble Bundle)

The arrival of Slay the Spire on Apple’s platform is also a big deal. Launching on July 7, this superb deck-builder mixes in roguelite elements to create a card-dealing classic. With more than 350 cards to build your deck from, this brilliant strategy title should quickly rival the best iOS games .

Why the "+" for both titles? Like all App Store Great editions, these versions of Stardew and Slay come with all content and updates included, free from in-app purchases or adverts.

These two masterpieces are being joined by Ridiculous Fishing EX on July 14. The remastered version of this underlooked curio boasts a new competitive Pro Fishing Tour mode that comes with challenges and leaderboards. Personally, I don’t need much excuse to revisit a game that lets you "catch" fish with a chainsaw.

I don't need much excuse to replay a game that lets you 'catch' fish with a chainsaw"

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is hitting Apple Arcade two weeks later on July 28. It looks to be going for an Animal Crossing: New Horizons vibe —although I doubt anything could be so hideously addictive as Nintendo’s existence-swallowing life sim.

If you’ve not checked out Apple Arcade yet, the service costs $4.99 / £4.99 a month. Apple currently offers a one month free trial, and buying certain Apple devices — like the best iPhones — will net you a three month trial, as long as you redeem the offer within 90 days of purchasing your device.

Am I thinking about becoming an Apple Arcade subscriber, just so I can pump another 173 hours into trying to save my dear old grandpappy’s farm in Stardew Valley on my iPad Pro? I’ll never tell.