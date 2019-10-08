Android 10 Beta Coming to Galaxy S10, Note 10 This Month (Report)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 flagship phones have a lot going for them, from a powerful processor to multiple rear cameras capable of capturing some pretty eye-catching photos. But one thing Samsung's leading phones can't claim is that they have the latest version of Android. A month after Android 10 debuted, the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 are still using Android 9 Pie.

That could be changing very soon, though. A report posted to Sammobile claims that Samsung will announce a beta program for Android 10 later this month. The beta will be available for the Note 10 and S10 first with the update eventually rolling out to the general public.

Sammobile credits news of the upcoming beta program to sources with a solid track record. Samsung's Android 10 beta will be available in the U.S. and parts of Europe.

The timing for this Android 10 beta program is consistent with what Samsung did last year to introduce its new One UI interface built on Android 9. Samsung announced OneUI at its November 2018 developer conference, launching a beta program that month. The full version of the software came out in early 2019.

As for any Android 10 beta program, this year's Samsung developer conference gets underway Oct. 29, so the timing lines up with the late October launch mentioned in Sammobile's report.

We'll have more information about any Android 10 beta program for Samsung's flagship phones as it becomes available.