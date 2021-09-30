Amazon’s New World game won’t let you name your character ‘Amazon’ or ‘Bezos’

With the release of any new online multiplayer title, such as Amazon Game Studios’ New World, there will always be a flurry of players vying for the coolest and most unique usernames in an attempt to set themselves apart from the crowd. In regards to New World however, which launched just yesterday, the most sought-after name is probably exactly the one you’d assume it’d be.

Players all over the world have been actively seeking ways to pay homage to – or more accurately, take jabs at – Amazon founder and second richest man in the world ( Elon Musk is No. 1 again), Jeff Bezos. However, perhaps not unexpectedly, Amazon appears to have banned any references to Bezos or the company in usernames.

PC Gamer asserts that this is most definitely a case of the names being blocked as opposed to already taken. Their extended testing showed that variations of ‘Bezos’ and ‘Amazon’ turned up a “cannot be used” error, while “this name is in use” error is received when attempting to use a taken name.

Some of the names PC Gamer tried to trick the system with include seemingly innocuous references like 'JeffB' and 'Be Zos,' to more obvious workarounds like ‘Bez0s’ and simply ‘Amazon.’ While none of these worked, one lucky user somehow managed to get away with the name 'Beff Jezos,' which seems like quite the obvious oversight on behalf of the team that set up the restrictions.

It’s worth noting that all of this should be obvious anyways, as New World’s rules state that players are not allowed to "impersonate any individual or entity, including employees or representatives of Amazon." This includes using "misspellings, alternate spellings, or combinations of words, symbols, and letters to produce a result that would otherwise violate this policy."

In other words, if you manage to find some other ways around this restriction, don’t be surprised if Amazon takes some type of action against your account. We’re still secretly rooting for you, though, you rebel.