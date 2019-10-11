Act Fast: Vizio P-Series Quantum TVs $400 Off

It looks like Black Friday 2019 has arrived early for Vizio fans. Walmart is taking from $100 to $300 off Vizio's 2019 P-Series QLED TVs. Even better, today's new discounts are actually up to $401 cheaper than the best prices we saw for these same TVs on Amazon Prime Day.

All of the models on sale are 2019 Vizio QLED TVs. However, if you want the least-expensive TV in the sale, you'll want to check out the Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K TV for $1,098 at Walmart. It's $302 off and $250 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65" 4K TV: was $1,398 now $1,098

The 2019 Vizio P659-G1 uses QLED technology to deliver a stunning picture. It supports HDR10/HLG content and has Chromecast built-in. It's $302 off and $250 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 65" 4K TV: was $2,198 now $1,598

The 2019 Vizio PX65-G1 also uses QLED technology, but features 384 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure. (By comparison, the P659-G1 has 200 zones). It's $600 off and $200 cheaper than its Prime Day price. View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 75" 4K TV: was $3,498 now $2,398

With a whopping 480 local dimming zones, the 2019 Vizio PX75-G1 makes sure to deliver inky black levels with plenty of depth and contrast. It's $1,100 off and $401 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.View Deal

In addition to the TVs at Walmart, Best Buy has the Vizio Atmos 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar on sale for $369.99. That's $100 off its normal price. It sports two upward firing speakers, wireless slim subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos support. If you want a little more power from your soundbar, Best Buy also has the Vizio Atmos 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar on sale for $799.99, which is $200 off.

Make sure to follow our guide to the best Black Friday TV sales to keep up to date on the latest TV deals ahead of the holidays.