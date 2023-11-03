9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (Nov. 3-5)

November is kicking off with a bang, bringing something for everyone looking for new movies and shows to watch this weekend. Netflix , Prime Video, Hulu and other top streaming services continue the onslaught of new releases, so you have plenty of binge-watching options.

Our TV picks start with two bestselling book adaptations, the World War II epic All the Light We Cannot See and the globe-trotting family saga Black Cake. Also premiering is producer Taylor Sheridan's next Western drama, Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

On the movie slate, Quiz Lady pairs Awkafina and Sandra Oh for a road trip comedy, while Fingernails explores technology's impact on romance.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

The sweeping World War II epic penned by Anthony Doerr already won a Pulitzer Prize; perhaps its television adaptation will nab an Emmy. Set in 1944, the story follows a blind French teen girl Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) who transmits clandestine radio messages encouraging hope among her Allied neighbors.

Flashbacks reveal that young Marie-Laure and her father Daniel (Mark Ruffalo) fled German-occupied Paris with a valuable diamond to prevent it from falling into Nazi hands. Father and daughter find refuge with a reclusive uncle (Hugh Laurie) in Saint-Malo, where Marie-Laure begins her broadcasts. Listening in is a teen German radio operator, Werner Pfenner (Louis Hofmann), but instead of reporting them to his superiors, he feels a deep connection to the voice coming through the speaker.

Streaming now on Netflix

Black Cake (Hulu)

Another book adaptation arrives this week, this one from bestselling author Charmaine Wilkerson. The family drama / murder mystery features a diverse cast of characters, spans decades and takes place in locations across the globe, from Jamaica to Scotland to southern California.

In the late 1960s, teen bride Covey (Mia Isaac) flees when her much-older groom dies suspiciously on their wedding day. In the present day, an older Covey, known as Eleanor (Chipo Chung), dies and leaves her adult children a flash drive of voice recordings that will reveal the true history of their family.

Streaming now on Hulu

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount Plus)

The Taylor Sheridan Universe expands once again with this not-quite-a-spinoff of Yellowstone prequel 1883. Lawmen: Bass Reeves now stands on its own, though it’s still set in the Wild West era. David Oyelowo stars as the titular character, the real-life legendary lawman who rose from enslavement to become the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.

While Reeves is a master at arresting outlaws — he goes on to arrest more than 3,000 over the course of his career — he struggles with the weight of the badge and wrestles with the moral and spiritual cost to his family. As he tries to bring order in a chaotic land, he comes across allies and foes, played by a star-studded cast including Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid and Barry Pepper.

Begins streaming Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

Invincible season 2 (Prime Video)

Finally, after two long years, comes the return of Amazon’s extremely violent, gory animated superhero series based on Robert Kirkman’s comic books. Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson, a regular teen whose father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is secretly the superhero Omni-Man. Then, Mark develops powers of his own and his world unravels.

The second season picks up with Mark and his mother (Sandra Oh) reeling from the devastating revelation that Nolan is part of an alien race bent on galactic domination. Mark has recovered physically from the brutal battle with dear old dad, while Chicago is rebuilding. Everything is going back to normal, except Mark continues to wrestle with his inner demons.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Selling Sunset season 7 (Netflix)

The gloves are coming off — and maybe the stilettos and earrings, too. The workplace soap returns with more drama as the agents continue to clash over personal differences and multimillion-dollar listings. With the market slowing down, things are getting cutthroat around the office. Bre and Chelsea are still at odds, which makes the group trip to Cabo very awkward. Meanwhile, Chrishell has to deal with jealousy on the part of Jason’s new girlfriend.

Streaming now on Netflix

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Disney Plus)

The recorded ceremony honoring the year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees moves from HBO to Disney Plus, but not much has changed. The broadcast still features music legends performing some of their greatest hits with other icons.

The class of 2023 includes some heavy hitters: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and Chaka Khan. Additional performers and guests include Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Common, Dave Matthews, Elton John, LL COOL J, Miguel, New Edition, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah and Sia.

Begins streaming Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

Movie Premieres

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Who hasn’t dreamed of winning big on a game show and using the prize money to fix their life? Anne (Awkwafina) is a trivia savant who knows the answers to all the questions asked on Can’t Stop the Quiz. When her dog is kidnapped as ransom for her mother’s gambling debts, Anne teams up with sister Jenny (Sandra Oh) to road-trip across the country to go on the show and get the cash they need.

The journey is an emotional rollercoaster ride, as Anne is a tightly-wound stress ball and Jenny is a chaotic hot mess. But their mismatched personalities might just be a winning combination.

Streaming now on Hulu

Fingernails (Apple TV Plus)

In the near future of this sci-fi romance, compatibility has been turned into a science. A test can tell if a couple is truly in love and belongs together. All it involves is yanking out a fingernail from each partner (hey, no pain, no gain, right?).

Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have “tested positive,” yet Anna chafes within their long-term relationship. She takes a new job at the Love Institute, whose founder (Luke Wilson) aims to train people for the test. There, she meets instructor Amir (Riz Ahmed) and begins falling for him. But hasn’t Anna already found her perfect match?

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Nyad (Netflix)

The inspiring true story of athlete Diana Nyad is fictionalized and brought to life. Decades after giving up marathon swimming, 60-year-old Diana (Annette Bening) decides to take on an epic challenge that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the Mount Everest of swims. Determined to become the first person to complete the swim without a shark cage, Diana begins a four-year training journey with the help of best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team.

Streaming now on Netflix