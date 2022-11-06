7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022

Every month, HBO Max giveth and it taketh away. Like all of the best streaming services, HBO Max cycles in new movies and shows and cycles out others. Dozens of movies are leaving HBO Max in November 2022, but you still have a chance to watch at least some of them.

The departures may be enough for you to cancel HBO Max, though fortunately, many of the best HBO Max movies will stick around for your viewing pleasure. With our recommendations, you'll have a better chance of making the most of your subscription this month. The list of movies leaving HBO Max has something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for a war drama, a fantasy epic or dark comedy.

Here are the titles to watch before they leave HBO Max in November 2022. Plus, check out our guide on new movies and shows to watch this weekend and our picks for what to watch in November.

The best HBO Max movies leaving in November 2022

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan’s stirring World War II movie is leaving HBO Max on Remembrance Day (or Veteran’s Day in the U.S.). It chronicles the evacuation of Allied troops trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk in north France. Every serviceable naval and civilian vessel was recruited to take part in the heroic rescue.

An excellent ensemble cast — including Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles – portray the British soldiers, pilots and sailors involved in the dangerous operation. As is always the case in war, not all of them make it out alive.

Godzilla vs. Kong

As one of the Warner Bros. movies that was released day-and-date on HBO Max in 2021, Godzilla vs. Kong perhaps fell under the radar a bit. This is a CGI spectacle that would’ve been better seen on a big screen, though having the option to watch it at home was nice at the time. Now, the monster mash is exiting the service. And while a television screen may not be the ideal viewing platform, why not take the opportunity to witness some jaw-dropping brawls between a giant ape and an enormous kaiju.

I won’t bother trying to explain the plot; it really isn’t necessary to enjoy the aforementioned battles. Just sit back with your popcorn and prepare to be wowed.

42

The biopic that launched the late, great Chadwick Boseman to stardom chronicles the early years of Jackie Robinson’s groundbreaking career as the first Black baseball player in the Major Leagues. Robinson’s widow, Rachel, has said (opens in new tab) watching Boseman was like seeing her husband again.

It almost didn’t happen, though; when Boseman auditioned, he was directing an off-Broadway play and considering giving up acting. But he landed the role and it propelled him into the big leagues of Hollywood, including his eventual stint as the Black Panter and an Avenger.

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

This special (not a film) is worth watching before it leaves HBO Max. The 2021 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees was truly outstanding, with honors going to Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and LL Cool J, among others. Not to mention the presence of other icons like Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Eminem and Jennifer Lopez.

The result was some epic performances, including an energetic cover of “Get Back” with McCartney and the Foo Fighters. Don’t miss seeing the late Taylor Hawkins absolutely crush it on the drums.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit trilogy was made by Warner Bros, so it’s a bit odd that the first film is leaving HBO Max. The second one, Desolation of Smaug, remains, but the capper, Battle of the Five Armies, can be found on Prime Video. We’ve long ceased trying to understand licensing agreements among streaming services. It is what is is.

Unexpected Journey kicks off Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy (which is still on HBO Max). Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) is recruited by Gandalf (Ian McKellen) to go on a quest to Lonely Mountain with a group of dwarves looking to reclaim their home and gold from the dragon Smaug.

Promising Young Woman

The talented Emerald Fennell can do it all — act (Call the Midwife, The Crown), write (Killing Eve) and direct, as she proved with her debut feature Promising Young Woman. She also wrote the screenplay, for which she won an Oscar.

Her sharp, incisive wit is on full display in the black comedy, which stars Carey Mulligan as a troubled med school dropout. Cassie has been spiraling ever since the rape and suicide of her best friend. Now, she fulfills her thirst for revenge by tricking boorish men at clubs. Then, she gets an opportunity for real payback against her friend’s rapist, though it may exact a steep cost.

Selena

Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez had an all-too-brief life, experiencing the heights of fame and success before being murdered at the age of 23. In her first leading role, Jennifer Lopez takes on the role of the tragic figure, known as the Queen of Tejano music.

The biopic chronicles Selena’s life from childhood, when father Abraham (Edward James Olmos) first realizes her talent, to performing at small venues with her siblings. Later, she falls for her her guitarist, Chris Perez (Jon Seda) and begins recording an English-language album — which she unfortunately never finished.

Everything leaving HBO Max in November 2022

November 2

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014

November 8

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Dubbed)

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Subtitled)

November 11

Dunkirk, 2017

November 13

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO)

November 16

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)

November 25

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, 2019 (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

November 27

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

November 30

42, 2013

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Arsenal, 2017 (HBO)

The Aviator, 2004

The Bank Job, 2008

Being There, 1979

Black Dynamite, 2009

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Bushwhacked, 1995 (HBO)

Butterfield 8, 1960

Chain Lightning, 1950

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Doctor Dolittle, 1967 (HBO)

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 3, 2006 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

Exorcist II: The Heretic, 1977

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 1980

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Gaslight, 1944

Girl Most Likely, 2012 (HBO)

Godzilla, 1998

Gypsy, 1963

Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)

He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

It’s Always Fair Weather, 1955

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

La Leyenda Negra, 2020 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

Midnight Family, 2019 (HBO)

My Days Of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

News Of The World, 2020

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Out of the Past, 1947

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Perfect Stranger, 2007 (HBO)

Poltergeist, 1982

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Return To House On Haunted Hill, 2007 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Singing Nun, 1966

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

A Star is Born, 1954

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Happening, 2008 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Night House, 2020 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998

Tristan & Isolde, 2006 (HBO)

“The Two Jakes,” 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

W., 2008 (HBO)

Waiting To Exhale, 1995 (HBO)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994

What Bitch? 2020

Wicker Park, 2004 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

XXX: State of the Union, 2005

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990