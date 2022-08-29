7 best free movies on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022

Amazon Prime Video lets subscribers stream a large library of must-see movies, but what you might not know is that a Prime Video account isn’t required to access hundreds of excellent flicks. That’s because the Amazon FreeVee channel offers a whole range of unmissable movies for free, and it’s available to just about everyone.

Accessing this streaming service doesn’t cost a penny, and aside from having to endure a few advertisements, its collection of movies (and TV shows) are available to watch with no strings attached. So, if you’re not looking to sign up for one of the best streaming services but still want access to a library of brilliant movies, then FreeVee is exactly what you’ve been searching for.

FreeVee’s selection of movies is surprisingly deep, but if we’re being totally honest not all the films included are worth watching. That’s why we’ve put together this list of the best free movies on FreeVee via Amazon Prime, to make sure you’ve got plenty of movies to watch over the next few weeks.

21 Jump Street

Proving that unnecessary franchise reboots don’t have to suck, 21 Jump Street is a surprisingly brilliant reimagine of the 80s show of the same name. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum play a pair of cops who go undercover at a local high school to bust a drug ring, but along the way they bumble their way through the teen experience throwing house parties and trying to score a date for prom. What really sets this film apart is its self-referential humor and its ability to not take itself too seriously. Tatum also proves himself a major comedic force and the supporting cast is golden with Dave Franco, Ice Cube and Brie Larson all shining.



Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

The Matrix

One of the most influential and iconic science-fiction movies of all time, The Matrix is still being imitated to this day. The film is set in a dystopian future where humans are trapped inside a simulated reality by an army of intelligent machines, but a computer hacker named Neo (Keanu Reeves) could be the secret to freeing humanity from its imprisonment. With some of the most blisteringly cool action sequences ever filmed, and its iconic bullet time sequences, The Matrix remains as thrilling more than two decades later as it was upon first release.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Bridge of Spies

The combination of Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks almost guarantees success, and that is very much the case in Bridge of Spies. Nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Bridge of Spies is an engrossing Cold War thriller. Hanks plays a lawyer entrusted with negotiating the release of a U.S. Air Force pilot who has been captured by the Soviet Union; his bargaining chip is a KGB Spy (Mark Rylance) recently arrested by the United States. Only Spielberg could make international negotiations and legal jargon this compelling.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Life

There’s no denying that Life is a fairly shameless copy of 1979’s Alien, but if you’re going to imitate a science-fiction horror movie you might as well mimic one of the greats. Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds star as a trio of astronauts that discover an extra terrestrial life form. What initially starts as a scientific miracle, quickly turns into a nightmare as the creature mutates and reveals its murderous intentions. It may not quite live up to the bar of its clear inspiration, but Life is still a fun horror romp that genre fans will no doubt enjoy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

Easy A

Teen comedies with genuine substance are a rare breed, but Easy A is just that. Very loosely inspired by classic novel The Scarlet Letter, Emma Stone plays a high schooler who’s little white lie about her promiscuity spirals out of control. At first her notoriety is a blessing, but quickly her reputation starts to have less than favorable consequences. A brilliant showcase for Stone’s comedic chops, Easy A is consistently funny and never anything short of hugely enjoyable.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Bombshell

Bombshell recounts the real life story of the three women who set out to expose former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for his years of persistent sexual harrassment. The flick stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, with John Lithgow playing against type as Ailes. The drama was well-received upon release for its important subject matter and the performance of its stars were also highly praised. The film’s quality was further sealed by its three Academy Award nominations.

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

Madagascar

Before the rise of the Minions, the Penguins of Madagascar were the ultimate like-them-or-loathe-them animated characters. The franchise has slowed down recently, but just a few years ago Madagascar mania ran riot, and the original 2005 film still holds up remarkably well. The all-star voice cast includes Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Schwimmer as a quartet of zoo animals that end up washed ashore on Madagascar. Their hilarious adventure to get back home to New York City is still delightful, and you’ll have “I Like Move It” stuck in your head for days after watching.