5 best movies to stream this Labor Day weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more

It’s Labor Day weekend, and that means two things. Soak up the last of the summer sun and find some great movies to stream.

But what to watch? If you feel like you’ve scrolled through all your streaming subscriptions and come up empty, we’re here to help. Here are five movies that have only just become available to stream or download, along with where you can watch them.

For more recommendations, see our full list of 7 new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Hulu)

With a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, How to Blow Up a Pipeline is a thriller involving eight Texas ecoactivists — you guessed it — attempting to blow up a pipeline to disrupt the trade in crude oil.

It’s essentially an ecological take on the heist movie, as the activists juggle evading the FBI with their own internal disputes and struggles. It’s a bit like if Oceans Eleven were remade with climate change rather than wealth at the heart of the movie.

Streaming now on Hulu

Don’t Worry Darling (Netflix)

Technically this one isn’t exactly new — it has been on Max since its release last September — but its sudden arrival on Netflix is great news for those without Max.

It’s a mystery thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (yes, that one) which seems to have neatly divided critics and viewers. The former give the movie a modest 38% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, while 74% of the audience votes give it the thumbs up.

Now that it's on Netflix, you can decide for yourself. Set in the 1950s, the plot concerns Alice and her husband Jack’s move to the company town of Victory which despite seeming idyllic on the surface, appears to hide something sinister underneath.

Streaming now on Netflix

Hypnotic (Peacock)

Another one that seems to have divided critics and viewers — with a 34%/62% split on Rotten Tomatoes — this Ben Affleck psychological thriller involves a police detective tracking down a suspect who supposedly has the power to force people to aid his crimes via the power of hypnotic suggestion.

It’s apparently a wild ride, with a plot that gets increasingly knotted with twists and turns the further in you get. It’s a movie with multiple layers, and Affleck himself believes you won’t get the most out of it until you watch it twice.

Streaming now on Peacock

Arrival (Netflix)

Arrival may not exactly be new, but it has just popped up on Netflix and it remains one of the best movies released in the last few years, with a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 94% (and 82% for the audience).

Even though it involves extraterrestrials arriving on Earth, this isn’t your average science-fiction story. Amy Adams stars as a linguist enlisted to try and communicate with the alien visitors, before tensions lead to all-out war.

It was widely praised on release, but despite Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing, Production Design and Sound Mixing, it only picked up the Best Sound Editing award.

Streaming now on Netflix

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (digital)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hasn’t quite reached the stage in its life when it’s included as part of a streaming subscription, but you can now watch it in the comfort of your own home by buying it outright.

Set in 1944 (with a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford) and in 1969, the plot concerns Jones and his estranged goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) teaming up to try and locate two halves of a time-traveling device called the Archimedes Dial before it falls into the wrong hands.

Is the first Indiana Jones movie in 15 years worth the wait? Our Deals Editor Rory Mellon has some views on this in our “Watch or Wait” column. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny does offer plenty of cinematic spectacle that shines on the big screen,” he wrote.

“However, it’s lacking the fun factor of Indy’s previous outings, and it relies a little too much on nostalgia from the previous movies to the degree that it could alienate some fans who don’t know their Lost Ark from their Last Crusade.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, Indiana Jones 5 balancing a 69% critics rating with an 88% audience score. At least that's better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Buy digitally now on Amazon