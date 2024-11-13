I never buy phones at full price — 10 best Black Friday phone deals right now

I don’t understand people who buy their phones at full price. Nowadays, even the best phones are often discounted shortly after their release. And even though Black Friday is still a few weeks off, there are early phone deals that I think are well worth taking advantage of.



I’ve been reviewing phones for 16 years now, down from the days when flagships were only $200 with a 2-year contract, to how they’re financed through carriers today. However, you should never buy a phone at full price because they’re all guaranteed to go down in price at some point. The best Black Friday phone deals don’t just give you instant discounts on the hardware, they can also give you a full year’s worth of wireless service and can even include other phone accessories as part of the package.



Every morning I go through all the retailers and wireless carriers to uncover deals you might now know about on phones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. I’m equally particular about the best foldable phones out there because they’re obscenely more expensive, which is why I also look at deals on them so that it ends up like you’re paying for a budget phone instead.



Whatever phone you’re looking for, make sure to keep your web browser pointed here because my colleagues and I will share all the best Black Friday phone deals we uncover.

Best Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $0.01 with Boost Mobile unlimited plan @ Amazon

Top-of-the-line iPhones cost a fortune, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 1TB of storage will only cost a penny courtesy of Amazon's offer with Boost Mobile. You get the best camera phone around without having to shell out a lot to pick it up.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: get a $250 gift card @ Visible

Visible is giving you a $250 gift card that you can spend later on when you buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That could be spent on paying for an entire year's worth of unlimited service if you opt to pay annually, which would be $275. Meaning, this deal practically makes it only $25 out of your pocket to have service.

Apple iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $179 @ Best Buy

I will admit that the iPhone SE (2022) is old at this point, but this 3rd generation model is still the cheapest iPhone that Apple still carries. One of the reasons why I love this phone is because it's incredibly compact and it can still deliver outstanding photos with its single main camera.

Price check: $179 @ Walmart

iPhone 16: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 16 deals are official. Simply trade in any phone, in any condition and you'll get up to $1,000 off on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, up to $830 off on the Unlimited Plus plan, and up to $415 off on the Unlimited Welcome plan.

Best Black Friday Android deals

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has an insane deal on the Pixel 8. At $399, it's still cheaper than the Pixel 8a, which is crazy given how the Pixel 8 is higher on the totem pole. I love how for a compact sized phone, the Pixel 8 still carries a sharp looking display, excellent cameras that can handle low light, and even can lend me a hand with its Google AI features.

Note: You'll need to select the options for "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" to get the extra savings.

Motorola Edge 2024: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Even though it's technically not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance, sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging.

Galaxy sale: up to $1,500 off @ Samsung

Samsung is having a huge sale on its entire Galaxy line. For instance, you can get up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in or $200 off with no trade. You can also save up to $800 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or up to $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with trade-in.

Galaxy A54: was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

Samsung's mid-tier Galaxy A phone features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

Best Black Friday foldable phone deals

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $349 @ Amazon

The Motorola Razr 2023 was already proof that foldable phones could be affordable, but the year old device is even more tempting at $348. At this price, it competes against some of the best cheap phones around. I also love how you can still pair the tiny external display with the rear cameras for vlogging — which you can't do on a traditional slate phone.