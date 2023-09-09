How to use Starfield photo mode to snap space shots

Want to use Starfield photo mode but find yourself perplexed about how to enable the snap-happy feature? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Starfield is inarguably the biggest exclusive game to come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in years, and as you explore its thousands of procedurally generated planets, you’ll undoubtedly want to document your adventures via virtual photos.

Initially, the process of actually getting photo mode to work in Starfield seems needlessly complicated. Though it appears in the pause menu right from the beginning of Bethesda’s epic sci-fi quest, it’s grayed out by default.

Before you can start taking proper pics in Starfield, you’ll first need to play through the opening ten or so minutes of the open-world RPG until the feature opens up.

There are actually two ways to initiate Starfield’s photo mode. Though the one that first pops up is a little more tricky to use than the second option that soon becomes available after you enter your hero’s spaceship and blast off from the game’s initial mining colony.

Below, we’ll guide you through the steps needed on how to enable photo mode in Starfield to ensure you’ll be an alien-snapping expert in no time at all.

Please note: The following guide assumes you are playing Starfield with a gamepad, and so certain steps show Xbox controller buttons, rather than keyboard inputs.

How to use Starfield photo mode

Complete the opening mine section until you reach 'the Artifact' Once you awaken, press the Menu button, then the View button Navigate to the ‘Photo Mode’ option, then enter it to start snapping Leave Vectera and travel to Kreet to unlock the scanner Once unlocked, press LB then click RS to open photo mode Go to the pause menu and select ‘Photo Gallery’ to view your pics

Read on to see full illustrated instructions for each step.

1. Complete the opening mine section until you reach 'the Artifact' (Image: © Future / Bethesda Game Studios) Play through the opening mine section until you’re asked to interact with the ‘Artifact’. Press the A button to engage with Starfield’s big opening McGuffin and your character will promptly pass out.

2. Once you awaken, press the Menu button, then the View button (Image: © Future / Bethesda Game Studios) After your character awakens, you’ll have access to the slightly more tricky method of accessing Starfield’s photo mode. To access this virtual camera feature, press the Menu button on your Xbox pad, then the View button.

3. Navigate to the ‘Photo Mode’ option, then enter it to start snapping (Image: © Future / Bethesda Game Studios) Once you’re in Starfield’s pause menu, press A on the ‘Photo Mode’ option and you can now start taking virtual pictures at pretty much any point during gameplay. Note that you can’t use photo mode during cutscenes or character conversations.

4. Leave Vectera and travel to Kreet to unlock the scanner (Image: © Future / Bethesda Game Studios) After a quick battle with mercenaries and a couple of quick goodbyes, you’ll enter your spaceship and leave the planet moon of Vectera. After a brief space flight tutorial that teaches you how to fight other ships and navigate the game’s starmap, set course for the planet Kreet by pressing the X button. Shortly after landing on the planet you’ll be given Starfield’s scanner: an item that lets you scan alien flora and fauna. The scanner also lets you access photo mode more quickly.

5. Once unlocked, press LB, then click RS to open photo mode (Image: © Future / Bethesda Game Studios) As soon as you encounter your first nasty alien beastie, Starfield will prompt you to use the scanner by pressing LB. Once in scan mode, click the right analog stick to enter photo mode. You now have permanent access to the easiest method of opening photo mode, so get snapping!

6. Go to the pause menu and select ‘Photo Gallery’ to view your pics (Image: © Future / Bethesda Game Studios) At any point during gameplay, press the Menu button, followed by the View button to get back to the pause menu. Simply scroll over to the ‘Photo Gallery’ tab, press A, then admire all of those incredible space shots you’ve been taking.

Congratulations! You now know how to use Starfield photo mode, and are officially an intergalactic Ansel Adams. Starfield is easily the best looking title Bethesda Game Studios has ever made, so make sure you regularly use photo mode to document the incredible sci-fi adventures that lie ahead.