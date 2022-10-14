How to connect AirPods to an iPhone or iPad

By Peter Wolinski
published

Connecting AirPods to an iPhone or an iPad can be a snap

Knowing how to connect AirPods to an iPhone or iPad is a vital skill for any Apple user. After all, one of the primary benefits of buying AirPods — other than the fact that they're some of the best headphones — is the seamless integration they give you with other devices in Apple's ecosystem. 

Thankfully, it's that very same integration that also makes learning how to pair AirPods with an iPhone or iPad super easy. All you'll need are your AirPods (make sure they're charged) and either an iPhone or iPad. The steps should be exactly the same on both devices, so all you now need to do is read on.

1. Open your AirPods charging case near your iPhone or iPad. When a pop up appears on the screen of your iOS device, tap Connect.

A screenshot showing the steps required to connect AirPods to an iPhone or iPad

2. Hold down the button on the back of your AirPods charging case.

3. Wait for the AirPods to connect.

4. If you'd like your calls and notifications to be announced through your headphones, tap Announce Calls & Notifications. This can get annoying, so tap Customize to tailor this to your liking or disable the feature completely.

5. Finally, tap Done.

There you have it. Your AirPods are now connected. They'll now pair automatically with your Apple devices as soon as you open the charging case. To turn them on, simply take them out and put them in your ears. When they're fully connected and ready to go, you'll hear a validation sound.

Want more AirPods tips? Check out how to connect AirPods to a Windows PC, how to pair AirPods with Apple TV, how to clean AirPods and how to clean an AirPods case.

