Thinking about changing the Google Assistant voice? We don't blame you. See, while Android devices are some of the best phones out there, the neutral robotone of the standard Google Assistant voice can get a bit mundane after a while. Sometimes, you just need a change of staff.

Happily, changing the voice of your Assistant is easy, and if you're a U.S. user there are plenty of options including British and Australian voices. But on the flip side, the settings you'll need to alter are buried within a fair few sub menus.

We're here to help with that, so read on to find out how to change the Google Assistant voice.

Note: the steps below were tested on both Google and Samsung devices, where they were exactly the same. They should be identical, or very close to it, on other Android devices.

How to change the Google Assistant voice on Android

1. Open Settings and tap Google.

2. Scroll down and tap Settings for Google apps.

3. Tap Search, Assistant & Voice.

4. Tap Google Assistant.

5. Tap Assistant voice & sounds.

6. Scroll through the coloured dots, which will auto play an individual voice. Tap the one you like the most to set it.

And you're done. Enjoy the dulcet robotic tones of your latest personal assistant.