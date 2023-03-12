Despite using WhatsApp as my primary messaging service to friends and family, I make no secret of the fact that I love Apple's Messages app.

As someone who has owned iPhones from the legendary iPhone 4 through to today's iPhone 14 Pro, I'm familiar with Messages and have seen it evolve over the years from iMessage to what it is now. I've seen it transition from a simple phone app to its seamless integration throughout almost the entire Apple ecosystem. It's like an old friend, and is one of those integral apps that helps make iPhones some of the best phones around.

What I particularly like about Messages, though, is that it's fun. There are a range of quirky, cheeky features and Easter eggs that make it a joy to use (even if I rarely use it because it's hamstrung by only being open to Apple users). There are also a range of super useful hacks and hidden features to make users' lives easier. We'll cover a range in this article.

Here are the 7 hidden iOS Messages features everyone should know.

Note: some of these features were released with iOS 16. So we're all on the same page, make sure you learn how to update an iPhone and apply any iOS updates available.

1. Play games within Messages (Image: © Future) One of the best features of iOS Messages is its integration with the iOS App Store and apps. If you're texting another Messages user, you can invite them to download a specific app, such as a game. Then you can play that game with them. Better yet, there are even games that you can play within Messages itself, such as chess. On a chat, tap the App Store icon. Then find and download an app that says "in Messages." Tap that app from the app list within the chat to start a game in Messages.

2. Use secret codes for animations (Image: © Future) One of the fun Easter eggs buried within Messages is the range of animations that can be triggered using secret codewords. These codes aren't exactly spy material — they're common phrases you'd send at events like birthdays or public holidays — but you wouldn't know they were there unless someone told you or you stumbled across them. Typing "Happy Birthday", for example, will trigger a balloons animation. "Eid Mubarak" triggers a shooting star, while "Pew pew" triggers a laser show. Type the following codewords to see animations:

Pew pew

Happy birthday

Congratulations

Eid Mubarak

Selamat

Happy New Year

Happy Chinese New Year

3. Add custom effects (Image: © Future) You can also add effects and animations to messages manually. Messages lets you add two genres of effects: bubble effects, which give the individual message an effect such as slamming or fizzing in invisible ink; or screen effects, which apply animations to the entire screen, such as a laser show, fireworks or a spotlight. To add custom effects, type a message and long press the Send button. Select a bubble effect or tap Screen and swipe through and select a screen animation. When happy, tap Send.

4. Edit or undo a sent message (Image: © Future) One of the standout features of Apple's iOS 16 launch back in 2022 was the ability to edit or undo messages. The Messages-using community was obviously pretty glad to see these features — after all, who hasn't sent an annoyed text and then immediately regretted it, or accidentally sent a compromising message to the wrong person. You have to be quick though, as currently you only get 2 minutes to unsend a message, and 15 minutes to edit it. (You can edit up to 5 times within that period.)

To undo or edit a message, tap and hold the sent message and then select Undo Send or Edit.

Full guide: How to unsend a text on iOS Messages

5. Track live flights (Image: © Future) One of my favorite Messages features is the ability to track flights within a chat. If you've got a friend or family member flying in to see you, or you're flying out to them, you can use Messages to track the flight and see important information such as the flight's departure time, whether the flight is running late, the expected arrival time and even the arriving baggage carousel number. You'll also see a map showing where the flight is! Super cool.

To track a flight on in Messages, one party must send the flight number as a message. Then, long press the flight number and tap Preview Flight.

Full guide: How to track flights on iPhone

6. Add a bold subject line (Image: © Future) Messages lets you add subject lines to your texts, which is great for emphasizing your points or adding context to longer messages. As the subject line is automatically in bold, you can also use it simply to bold up the first line of your message.

To add a subject line to your texts, open the Settings app and tap Messages, then toggle on Show Subject Field.

7. Stop spam texts with message filtering (Image: © Future) While it's very tricky to stop nefarious spammers from sending you text messages entirely, you can use a Messages feature called Message Filtering to stop them bothering you as much. This separates contacts and unknowns into different inboxes, allowing you to put spam messages out of sight and out of mind. You can then turn off notifications from unknown senders so your lock screen can stay free of spammers, too. You'll need to check the unknown mailbox regularly, though, as not every message landing in there will be spam.

To filter unknown senders, open the Settings app and tap Messages, then toggle on Filter Unknown Senders. Now scroll up and tap Notifications, then tap Customize Notifications and toggle off Unknown Senders. In Messages, you can now switch between known and unknown senders, having stopped notifications from unknown senders.

Full guide: How to stop spam texts on iPhone

