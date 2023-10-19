5 things organized people keep in their bathrooms

The bathroom is one of the most sacred spaces in the home — first to start the day and then to wind down for the evening. And whether you have a family-sized or compact bathroom, it can often be challenging to keep everything organized.

Trouble is, there are so many storage solutions available, it can be overwhelming. Many people tend to get carried away with unnecessary organizers that can take up valuable floor space.

When it comes to decluttering and organizing, it’s wise to keep it simple, functional yet stylish. There are certain key items that the professionals swear by to ensure the bathroom is tidy and efficient.

So, if you want to keep a beautifully arranged space, these are the five things organized people keep in their bathrooms.

Before you get organized, you might also want to avoid these 5 bathroom design mistakes you’re probably making .

1. Shower caddy

Bathroom caddy (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have countless bottles of shower gels, shampoos, soap bars or any other toiletries cluttering your shower or bathtub, invest in a shower caddy. Shower caddies are a great way to organize your daily toiletries, free up space and make your shower area look bigger.

Nowadays you can buy no-drill/wall-mounted caddies that can fit into the corner of your shower or up against tiles. Most come with suction cups that are super easy to install .

You can even get 2 or 3-tier hanging shower caddies that simply hang over the showerhead like this Innovatronic Bathroom Hanging Shower Organizer ( $15, Amazon ). Plus, these can be removed easily if you didn’t want a fixed caddy.

2. Under-sink storage

Bathroom with yellow wall (Image credit: Shutterstock)

We often forget about the space under the bathroom sink — but this can be utilized for under-sink storage. Whether you have a pedestal or floating sink, you can make use of the space with dedicated under-sink organizers to store toiletries or cosmetics.

You can opt for open under sink caddy organizers, pull-out drawers, or simple wicker or seagrass storage baskets on the floor or on a stool. If you don't have sufficient space for a vanity, you can also buy freestanding wrap-around cabinets for pedestal sinks like this MyGift Chrome Plated Metal Under-the-Sink Rack ( $49, Amazon ). Not only does this keep your items organized, but offers a handy towel rack too.

3. Wall-mounted shelves

Bathroom items in storage boxes (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have a small bathroom or limited space under your sink, you can opt for wall-mounted storage. Whether it’s mounted racks for towels, or a floating shelf above the toilet, you can really free up valuable space.

You can opt for racks with hooks, or floating shelves to store your essentials. And you can invest in super stylish baskets to group and display your items — and make it easier to find things. These Shario White Floating Shelves ( $27, Amazon ) are slimline and ideal for compact bathrooms.

4. Stylish dispensers

Bathroom accessories (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to disguise ugly items in your home , plastic shampoo and shower gel bottles are a good example. Hide those unsightly, plastic bottles by emptying the contents out into matching canisters, glass or transparent dispenser bottles. Some come with fancy labels on them, or you can add them yourself.

In addition, swap out soap bar boxes, for a nice holder or display tray, and if you want to decant your hand soap, you can invest in a stainless steel Automatic Soap Dispenser ( $19, Amazon ), that has a touch-free operation to avoid cross-infection.

Not only will this reduce ugly packaging clutter, but will add to the overall aesthetics of your spa-like retreat.

5. Drawer dividers

Drawer dividers (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have pull-out drawers or organizers, drawer dividers or divider bins are a clever way to keep cosmetics or toiletries in their place. Essentially, these are designed to configure your drawers to your needs, stop things from piling up on top of each other and can be interchanged depending on your stock.

You can either invest in expandable drawer dividers that can fit most sized drawers and allow you to customize and suit your specific needs. Alternatively, you can opt for stackable clear drawer organizers like this STORi SimpleSort 6-Piece Stackable Clear Drawer Organizer Set ( $16, Amazon ), to maximize on space. Before buying though, it’s advisable to line drawers with a grip mat first to keep trays from sliding around.

How to organize a bathroom

A bathtub in a bathroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Before you start organizing, first get rid of the clutter. Go through your toiletries and cosmetics, discarding empty bottles or expired items. In particular, taking expired medicine which has passed its date could lead to serious health risks, because it’s no longer as effective. So, take the time to sort through and organize your medicine cabinet.

Then group and categorize similar items to keep things organized. Typical categories include shower items, face and hair products, and oral care. You might also have a linens category if you store your towels in your bathroom. Such categorizing helps to keep everything organized, plus it makes it easier to locate and store things neatly.