Romeo Beckham’s luxe bathroom is 'modernity meets tradition' according to experts

When it comes to designing our dream bathrooms, we often play it safe — sticking to traditional white tiles, and a clean, minimalist finish. However, there’s no reason why you can’t be bold and dramatic, yet still keep traditional style elements.

Romeo Beckham, second son of David and Victoria, has certainly been taking some design tips from his glamorous parents. On his Instagram account, Romeo has a selfie of himself and girlfriend Mia Regan standing in front of an oversized mirror in an opulent, monochrome tiled bathroom.

The diamond, black and white floor tiles all over the room, including the floors and walls echoes the maximalist interior trend — adding a sense of luxury. And while it might seem too extravagant for most people, maximalism is actually making a comeback — and can successfully blend chic with traditional styles. Essentially, maximalism embraces a bold, eclectic, overuse of color and patterns to make a grand statement. The opposite of minimalism, this interior style seems to be a popular trend this year.

Here, we’ve asked interior designers and experts to share their thoughts on Romeo Beckham’s luxe bathroom style.

"I just love how maximalist home decor has made a comeback into the zeitgeist today. A bold, floor-to-ceiling statement like this often seems daunting, but the resulting effect is quite satisfying – a peaceful take on drama,” says Katie Kime , Austin, TX-based founder and designer.

Marlena Kaminska, designer at ValueLights also adds, “Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a resurgence of the Art Deco style, characterised by chic details and a contemporary feel. So, it’s no surprise that celebrities such as Romeo Beckham are adopting these elements into their own interiors. The beauty of clean lines and geometric patterns gives Romeo’s bathroom a sleek and sophisticated quality, while the addition of sconce lighting acts as jewellery for the room, elevating its glamour.”

In addition, the monochrome tiles exude a timeless glamor, yet is still a modern take of the traditional design. “The stylish use of matching tiles for the walls and floor of Beckham's bathroom elevates the space and opens it up, softening what can be a clinical-looking space,” says Camilla Lesser, Development Manager at Essential Living, “Modernity meets tradition in Romeo Beckham’s luxe bathroom featuring checkerboard tiling that has been gracing high-end homes for centuries, from the Palace of Versailles to our 21st-century Insta feeds.”

Other features seen in the glam bathroom include a classic, freestanding bathtub, dazzling wall light fixtures, and fluffy white towels that works to create a spa-like setting. So, what elements can we adopt for creating our very own maximalist bathroom like Beckham?

“Using a statement tile is guaranteed to add wow-factor, and adding in Romeo’s bold choice of diamond tiles flowing down the walls and across the floor is sure to spark a luxe trend,” suggests Josie Medved, Design Manager at Symphony Fitted Furniture .

“Adding to the glamour of the bathroom is a double vanity unit - which is both practical and stylish; perfect for couples who like their own space. Lighting can also make a huge difference to the essence of a room, and here the warm wall lights really add a welcoming, spa-like feeling, with practical spotlights where needed. A bathroom utopia indeed!"

Amy Wilson, Interior Designer at 247 Blinds also adds: “If you want to add a glamorous touch to your bathroom you could look to incorporate monochrome elements, whether that be tiling or accessories. Good quality towels and bathmats will also add a real touch of luxury to your bathroom and warm lighting will create a relaxing feel in the space.”

So, if you want to give your bathroom the wow factor, the bold, maximalist look is worth a try, and will definitely impress guests!