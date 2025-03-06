Your Breville espresso machine can grind finer than you think — here's how

Getting the perfect espresso shot requires precise control over your grind size. Breville and Sage espresso machines (which are the same brand, just named differently in different markets) come with built-in grinders that allow for adjustment.

For espresso enthusiasts, especially those working with lighter roasts or specialty beans, grinding fine enough can be a constant challenge. Even when you've dialed your grinder to its finest setting, some coffees still extract too quickly, resulting in weaker or sour espresso. That's where the inner burr adjustment comes in.

Fortunately, your Breville's hidden inner burr setting can be adjusted in just a few minutes without special tools. This simple modification can transform your espresso quality and open up possibilities for brewing even the lightest, most delicate specialty coffees. Here's how to grind even finer by adjusting the inner burr.

What is an inner burr?

The inner burr is a critical component of your espresso machine's conical burr grinder system. Espresso grinders use two burrs to crush coffee beans into grounds — an outer burr that remains fixed and an inner burr that rotates. The distance between these two surfaces determines how fine your coffee is ground.

While the external grind selector on your machine (the dial on the side) adjusts the grind size to some degree, the inner burr setting gives you more range. By adjusting the inner burr, you effectively shift the entire range of your grind settings finer or coarser.

The default factory setting for the inner burr is typically 6, but this can be adjusted to create an even finer grind when needed — particularly useful for light roasts that often require a finer grind to extract properly.

How to adjust the inner burr

Before you begin, we recommend emptying all coffee beans from the hopper, run the grinder until no grounds remain, and power off your machine for safety.

1. Remove the hopper (Image: © Tom's Guide ) First, you need to unlock your Breville's hopper by turning it counterclockwise. Once unlocked, lift the hopper completely off the machine to access the grinding mechanism beneath.

2. Access and unlock the burr (Image: © Tom's Guide) Unlock the burr by pulling the wire handle into vertical position and twisting counter-clockwise until the red arrow moves from "Lock" to "Align" position, then remove the burr completely.

3. Adjust the inner burr setting (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Remove the wire handle from both sides, adjust the inner burr setting from the default 6 to a finer setting, then align the new number with the handle opening.

4. Reassemble the burr (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Reinsert the wire handle on both sides, then push the burr firmly back into position and twist clockwise until you hear a click and the red arrow moves from "Align" to "Lock".

5. Test your new setting (Image: © Future / Millie Fender) Reattach your Breville's hopper, lock it in place, and test your adjustment by brewing several espresso shots, making further adjustments if needed.



When to adjust your inner burr

Before making any adjustments to your inner burr, consider whether it's necessary. You should only adjust the inner burr if:

You've been using the finest grind settings (1-5) consistently

Your espresso is still running too fast (extracting in less than 20 seconds)

Your coffee tastes sour or under-extracted

You're working with light-roasted coffee beans that require a finer grind

Now you've learned how to adjust the inner burr on your Breville or Sage espresso machine, why not explores some of our other articles? For chilled coffee lovers, check how to make cold brew coffee at home. And to keep your coffee maker in the best condition, take a look at how to descale your Breville coffee maker and how to clean a coffee grinder for a better brew.