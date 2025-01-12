5 things you didn’t know you can clean with baby oil

While it’s often better to use products that have been designed to clean specific items around your home, sometimes you find yourself in a pinch. Maybe the product you’ve bought isn’t quite cutting it or you’re looking for a more versatile product that’s also inexpensive. Well, there’s an item that you might have in your home already that could be up to the task — baby oil.

Baby oil is fairly self-explanatory in its simplest form. It’s oil used on baby’s skin to keep it feeling soft. But, on the other hand, it’s also a mineral oil that comes from refined petroleum. It’s colorless, it’s odorless, and it’s actually quite good at cleaning. While scrolling through TikTok, the algorithm targeted me perfectly, meaning I descended into a rabbit hole of videos about what you can use baby oil for around your home. Much like the clever ways you can clean with salt and how you can spruce up your home with lemons, baby oil has a multitude of surprising uses. I’ve collated the 5 best things you can clean with baby oil into a handy list below.

Why baby oil is good for cleaning

As we mentioned, baby oil is colorless and odorless meaning it won’t stain any household items and it won’t leave a weird smell. It’s also got lubricating properties which make it easy-to-use and is incredibly effective at tackling dirt and grime on various surfaces around your home. It’ll leave a shine, especially when buffed gently with a cloth. Though be sure to wipe away any excess oil to avoid any surfaces or items in your home becoming slippery.

Johnson & Johnson Baby Oil: $6.69 at Amazon For under $7, original baby oil from Johnson & Johnson is your best option. You want to be sure not to use any of the varieties with added ingredients such as shea & cocoa butter or aloe vera and vitamin E as these contain substances that may not be suitable for cleaning.

5 things you can clean with baby oil

1. Stainless steel

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Simply apply a few drops of baby oil to a microfiber cloth and you’ll be able to add a shine to stainless steel around your home. Anything from oven door handles, to the front facade of your refrigerator, to the inside of your sink, to door handles, finger and watermarks along with any scuffs will be removed.

It won’t get rid of scratches, but it’ll certainly make them look nicer. In order to create the best shine, ensure you’re following the grain when you wipe.

2. Shower doors

(Image credit: Future)

You may have noticed your shower door is developing a grimy layer. For this, you can add a little bit of baby oil to a scouring sponge that is specifically used for glass. Make sure this is the case, or you may leave more marks than you started with.

You can then scrub away the grime and finish cleaning with a glass cleaner or diluted vinegar. Plus, use the diluted vinegar with baking soda and you’ll be able to use another clever hack to unclog your drain.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Sticky residue

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Removing sticky residue left on surfaces can be a real pain to tackle, and while many oils are up for the job, baby oil is one of the cheapest options available.

Simply soak a cloth or cotton ball with baby oil and leave it to sit over the hard-to-tackle spot for around a minute. Then, rub the sticky spot, whether it’s a sticker or a label, in a circular motion to remove whatever has hopefully lubricated off of the surface.

4. Leather

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Baby oil is also a great option for polishing leather, as it will leave it looking shiny and softer. While in the short-term, this is a preferred look, over time the oils will soak into the leather damaging its color, over-softening the leather, and interfering with the breathability.

So, while using it now and again may be an option for a pristine look, we’d recommend not doing it too often as it will cause irreversible damage.

5. Wooden surfaces

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Buffing and moisturizing wooden furniture and surfaces around your home is another use for baby oil. It’s primarily mineral oil and does a great job at bringing life back to the worn condition. But, be sure to avoid rubbing baby oil into any surfaces where food will be present, such as a wooden chopping board.

Baby oil is not a food-grade substance and also has a slight perfumed odor that could stick to your food. When it comes to floors though, we've got a guide on how to fix scratched wood floors to make them look like new that's worth a read.