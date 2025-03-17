The KitchenAid Artisan is my favorite stand mixer — and you can get $80 off right now at Amazon

Deals
By published

Whip, beat and knead for less

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer in Dried Rose
(Image credit: Amazon/KitchenAid)

KitchenAid stand mixers have a well-earned reputation for their durability, versatility and appliance’s reliability. I regularly use mine to whip up a vanilla cake, make pastry for a sweet pie and knead dough for a homemade loaf.

Right now, you too can share the joy by getting a KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer for just $379 at Amazon, which is $80 off the list price. Although the deal isn’t available on every colorway, you can can save on Aqua Sky and Contour Silver.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head Stand Mixer, Dried Rose
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head Stand Mixer, Dried Rose: was $459 now $379 at Amazon

This pretty KitchenAid stand mixer in Dried has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three attachments to knead, beat, and whip ingredients, and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It also houses a central hub for extra attachments, including a pasta maker or spiralizer.

View Deal

The great news is that you can also save 16% on a whole host of other colors. So if you’ve had your eye on a certain colorway, you could still save $70 on Almond Cream, Blue Velvet, and Dried Rose. Plus, there are plenty more color options, with the list price reduced from $449 to $379.

Why I recommend the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head stand mixer

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer in Almond Cream

(Image credit: Future)

As a homes writer, I’ve tried and tested the best stand mixers over the years, and nothing beats the performance, looks and reliability of a KitchenAid. I’ve owned one for over 10 years, and it’s my trusted kitchen appliance.

Although my KitchenAid is in Almond Cream, I’m secretly hankering after one in Dried Rose, but the one disadvantage about KitchenAid stand mixers is that I know I might never need to replace it!

While I know that looks alone don’t count, you can’t beat the KitchenAid on appearance. It will give your counter a welcome boost and may well create a talking point. You certainly won’t need to be hiding this appliance in a cupboard.

A real workhorse

But, despite its visual appeal, it’s a real workhorse, and the 5-quart model is perfect for everyday domestic use. So, even if you like to batch bake cookies, or whip up a couple of loaves of bread in one swoop, it should have the capacity you need.

I also love how easy it is to use, and the tilt-head design means you can lift the mixer’s head using a side lever and change the attachments without any fuss. It comes with three attachments, including a C-shaped dough hook, flat beater, and wire whip, allowing you to knead dough, cream cakes and whip heavy cream and light meringues.

You’ll also find a handy pouring shield, which is easy to remove and replace to make pouring in extra ingredients a breeze while keeping your countertop clean of splashes.

It also has 10 speeds, a great range that allows you to be precise when needed, or go all out for a fast whip. You’ll also find it handles dough without the mixer moving across your countertop.

Whether you are already a baker and want to upgrade your current stand mixer, or are starting out on your baking journey, this $80 discount on an investment stand mixer is well worth grabbing.

See more Home Deals
TOPICS
Camilla Sharman
Camilla Sharman
Staff Writer, Homes

Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.  

As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
KitchenAid Artisan 5 quart tilt-head stand mixer in pistachio
The best stand mixers of 2025
KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer in Butter - Color of the Year 2025
KitchenAid's Color of the Year just dropped — there’s a brighter vibe for 2025
Ankarsrum stand mixer
People are ditching their KitchenAid for this chic Swedish stand mixer — here's why
KitchenAid Evergreen stand mixer
KitchenAid's Evergreen mixer is impractical, but it's so pretty that I don't even care
GE Profile Smart Mixer
GE Profile Smart Mixer review
KitchenAid
I'm a home chef and these are the 5 Presidents' Day sales on small appliances I'm adding to my cart
Latest in Home
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer in Dried Rose
The KitchenAid Artisan is my favorite stand mixer — and you can get $80 off right now at Amazon
Meghan Markle in kitchen cooking with guest
I reviewed the luxe kettle in Meghan Markle's Netflix show — I love it, and it's currently on sale
a red smeg espresso machine with burr grinder is photographed against a blue background
I’m an ex-barista and I know why the coffee you make at home isn’t as good as Starbucks — 3 tips for brewing the perfect cup
the baratza encore esp coffee grinder with a 200g capacity hopper, steel burr, with plastic black exterior
I just tested one of the most famous budget coffee grinders — and it lives up to its hype
the comandante c40 mk4 hand coffee grinder with a glass catch chamber and high nitrogen steel burrs
I tested this famous $300 hand-crank coffee grinder — and it's worth every penny
Sowing seeds outdoors
7 tips for sowing seeds outdoors this spring for a blooming garden
Latest in Deals
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer in Dried Rose
The KitchenAid Artisan is my favorite stand mixer — and you can get $80 off right now at Amazon
MacBook Air M3 15-inch in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
I wanted the M4 MacBook Air, but this near-maxed out MacBook Air M3 for $300 off just changed my mind
Skechers Slip-ins: Summits in Dazzling Haze color
Massive Skechers sale from $20 is live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now on sneakers, sandals and more
Garmin Fenix 8 deal
Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon
Beats Studio Pro deal badge
Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long
More about home
Joseph Joseph SwitchScale Kitchen Scales

I tried this designer kitchen scale and was disappointed at first — but the dual lid makes it worth it
Ninja Air Fryer

Air fryer dos and don'ts — 7 safety tips for everyday use
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone

iOS 19's big redesign is tipped to bring a whole new look and unite all of Apple's devices — and pave the way for a foldable iPhone
See more latest
Most Popular
Skechers Slip-ins: Summits in Dazzling Haze color
Massive Skechers sale from $20 is live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now on sneakers, sandals and more
MacBook Air M3 15-inch in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
I wanted the M4 MacBook Air, but this near-maxed out MacBook Air M3 for $300 off just changed my mind
Beats Studio Pro deal badge
Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now
Garmin Fenix 8 deal
Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long
A woman and man wearing Lululemon apparel
Huge Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' restock — shop my 11 top picks from $19 now
Asics Gel Kayano 30 price drop
Huge spring Asics sale from $49 — 13 running shoe deals I'd shop now
Meghan Markle in kitchen cooking with guest
I reviewed the luxe kettle in Meghan Markle's Netflix show — I love it, and it's currently on sale
A DreamCloud mattress and Saatva Classic mattress seperated by a vertical line
DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which Sleep Week mattress deal is right for you?
Deals Under $50
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now