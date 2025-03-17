The KitchenAid Artisan is my favorite stand mixer — and you can get $80 off right now at Amazon

KitchenAid stand mixers have a well-earned reputation for their durability, versatility and appliance’s reliability. I regularly use mine to whip up a vanilla cake, make pastry for a sweet pie and knead dough for a homemade loaf.

Right now, you too can share the joy by getting a KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer for just $379 at Amazon, which is $80 off the list price. Although the deal isn’t available on every colorway, you can can save on Aqua Sky and Contour Silver.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head Stand Mixer, Dried Rose: was $459 now $379 at Amazon This pretty KitchenAid stand mixer in Dried has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three attachments to knead, beat, and whip ingredients, and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It also houses a central hub for extra attachments, including a pasta maker or spiralizer.

The great news is that you can also save 16% on a whole host of other colors. So if you’ve had your eye on a certain colorway, you could still save $70 on Almond Cream, Blue Velvet, and Dried Rose. Plus, there are plenty more color options, with the list price reduced from $449 to $379.

Why I recommend the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head stand mixer

As a homes writer, I’ve tried and tested the best stand mixers over the years, and nothing beats the performance, looks and reliability of a KitchenAid. I’ve owned one for over 10 years, and it’s my trusted kitchen appliance.

Although my KitchenAid is in Almond Cream, I’m secretly hankering after one in Dried Rose, but the one disadvantage about KitchenAid stand mixers is that I know I might never need to replace it!

While I know that looks alone don’t count, you can’t beat the KitchenAid on appearance. It will give your counter a welcome boost and may well create a talking point. You certainly won’t need to be hiding this appliance in a cupboard.

A real workhorse

But, despite its visual appeal, it’s a real workhorse, and the 5-quart model is perfect for everyday domestic use. So, even if you like to batch bake cookies, or whip up a couple of loaves of bread in one swoop, it should have the capacity you need.

I also love how easy it is to use, and the tilt-head design means you can lift the mixer’s head using a side lever and change the attachments without any fuss. It comes with three attachments, including a C-shaped dough hook, flat beater, and wire whip, allowing you to knead dough, cream cakes and whip heavy cream and light meringues.

You’ll also find a handy pouring shield, which is easy to remove and replace to make pouring in extra ingredients a breeze while keeping your countertop clean of splashes.

It also has 10 speeds, a great range that allows you to be precise when needed, or go all out for a fast whip. You’ll also find it handles dough without the mixer moving across your countertop.

Whether you are already a baker and want to upgrade your current stand mixer, or are starting out on your baking journey, this $80 discount on an investment stand mixer is well worth grabbing.