The 3 best TikTok cleaning hacks of 2024 — and the 3 worst

Cleaning hacks always seem to be trending on TikTok, all promising to tackle those challenging chores, and make life easier. From cleaning baking trays with a dishwasher tablet to quickly vacuuming baseboards, the ‘Cleantok’ community has certainly not been short of unusual methods!

But while some cleaning hacks have actually worked, others not so much. In fact, experts claimed that some viral hacks can damage your home, and do more harm than good. And the last thing you want is to spend a fortune on costly repairs or replacements!

So before you attempt these viral hacks at home, check out our winners and losers of 2024.

3 best TikTok cleaning hacks

1. Lemons to banish limescale

Lemons with salt (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Limescale can often be a nightmare to get rid of completely. And if you’ve tried every limescale removal product going, you might want to check your fruit bowl.

This TikTok cleaning hack simply involves a lemon — who knew? And after trying it out myself to tackle my bathroom faucets, it’s been the most effective (and cheaper) limescale remover I’ve ever used.

Simply cut a lemon in half, and attach one to each end of the faucets. Next, leave the lemons on the faucets for a few hours or more, to allow it to work their magic on the limescale before removing. Once removed, the lemon juice should have softened the limescale, making it easier to scrub off with a sponge or cloth (without elbow grease!) Not only did this method work for my stubborn stains, but made my faucets shine.

In fact, there are plenty of things you didn’t know you could clean with a lemon. Similar to the miraculous cleaning properties of baking soda and white vinegar, these citrus fruits make a great natural solution, without using toxic chemicals. This is because its citric acid makes it the ideal bleaching agent to remove stains and limescale.

Plus, your home will be smelling fresh, and it’s a great way to recycle your old lemons and clean around the house. All of these things make the lemon hack our clear winner!

2. Dryer sheets to clean baseboards

Even with the best vacuum cleaners, it can be tricky to completely remove dust when cleaning baseboards — especially those awkward corners. So when our Homes Writer Camilla came across this vacuuming TikTok hack, she was left very impressed.

All you need is a dryer sheet, usually used to soften your laundry and reduce creases. However, it seems like these sheets are great for picking up dust, lint and even pet hair around the home.

Simply take your vacuum cleaner and place the long hose attachment on the end. Then, take a dryer sheet and secure it onto the end of the hose using an elastic band. Once turned on, work along the edge of your baseboards with the long hose attachment.

You’ll find that any dirt, dust or fluff will collect on the outside surface of the dryer sheet. What’s more, the dryer sheet also leaves behind a waxy film on your baseboards, which helps prevent dust and debris collecting in the future. Win-win!

3. Baking soda to remove sofa stains

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Being a mom to a son who is always snacking, my fabric sofa is prone to stains. And since I’m always hesitant to use chemicals, I tried this easy hack to remove sofa stains.

First, I gave the sofa a quick once-over with my vacuum cleaner to remove any surface dust or dirt on the fabric. Next, I lightly sprinkled baking soda evenly over the stain, and let it sit for about an hour to absorb into the fabric. Finally, I used my vacuum cleaner to remove all traces of the baking soda, using the upholstery brush attachment.

While I had my initial doubts that this straightforward hack would work, I was surprised to see that the small stain had disappeared from the fabric. To tackle stubborn stains, you can also opt for a white vinegar and water solution, and use a microfiber cloth to clean.

3 worst TikTok cleaning hacks

1. Wall mopping to keep them clean

Man mopping a wall (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The viral trend of people mopping their walls to keep them clean and spotless, kept cropping up again on TikTok. This method of cleaning was done by either using a regular flathead mop, spinning mop or a paint roller.

But while this seems like a great hack to keep your hard-to-reach walls spotless and dust-free, this is a no-no. In fact, paint experts stated that if it doesn’t state "washable" on the tin, certain paint types should not be scrubbed at all, or else the surface/paint will be damaged. This is especially the case if you have a flat or matte finish.

What’s more, regularly soaking your walls or making them damp could lead to all sorts of damage. Not only could this damage any plasterboard, but damp walls could result in mildew or mold. So avoid this cleaning hack best at all costs!

2. Using an iron to get rid of carpet dents

Dent in beige carpet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’ve ever moved furniture to another area in the room, it’s annoying to find an unsightly dent in your plush carpet or rugs. And if you’re after a quick-fix, there’s one TikTok hack that experts urge you to avoid!

This hack involves laying a cloth or flannel on top of the dent before running a hot iron over it to flatten out the dent. While this may seem like a great idea, experts warn that the heat of the iron could potentially burn or weaken the carpet fibres. And the last thing you need is a ruined carpet or expensive replacements!

3. Bleach-soaked toilet paper on grout

Cleaning tiles with yellow sponge (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When it comes to cleaning chores, bleach is often a staple product when it comes to getting rid of bacteria, germs and stubborn stains. But did you know, there are certain things you should never clean with bleach — including tiles and grout?

This viral hack involved leaving a bleach-soaked toilet paper on top of the dirty grout for at least a couple of hours (or overnight), before wiping the paper down the grimy grout in order to remove stubborn stains or black mold.

Experts say that applying harsh bleach onto tiles can actually erode or discolor the grout, which can actually make them dirtier over time. In addition, bleach can damage your expensive tiles, leaving them open to cracks or scratches.

In fact, the best method is to make a homemade paste by mixing three parts of baking soda to one part water. Then apply onto the grout before gently scrubbing away with an old toothbrush or soft bristle brush. This should remove any stains and keep it clean — plus, no horrid chemicals in the air!