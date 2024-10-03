Garmin's best-looking smartwatch finally gets the one feature we really want

As Google continues to slowly kill off each and every Fitbit model, Garmin is expanding the capabilities of its fitness-tracking wearables with the Garmin Lily 2 Active.

Its predecessor, the Garmin Lily 2 is the best-looking Garmin smartwatch, with an emphasis on women's health tracking features (users can track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy and gain exercise and nutrition tips around this). It provides Garmin’s Body Battery insights, move reminders, sleep scores, and standard fitness tracking, including steps, calories burned, and activity intensity. It also features built-in sports apps with the ability to track dance activities, and you can use Garmin Pay with the Lily 2.

However, neither the original Lily nor the Lily 2 offers an onboard GPS, requiring users to carry their smartphone for location data while working out.

The new Garmin Lily 2 Active changes that, taking the sleek, attractive design we love and adding the onboard GPS we've always wanted. Best of all, Garmin has it priced at just $50 more than the non-GPS version.

Garmin Lily 2 Active: price and availability

The Garmin Lily 2 Active is available now for $299 with three sleek styles to choose from including Lunar Gold on a Bone silicon strap, Silver on a Purple Jasmine silicon strap and my favorite, Jasper Green on a Jasper Green silicone strap.

Garmin Lily 2 Active: new features

In addition to onboard GPS, the Active model also adds a pair of physical buttons to the side of the case; the standard Lily 2 is a touchscreen-only affair. This should make it easier to operate when working out with sweaty fingers.

The Lily 2 Active furthermore adds support for Garmin Coach, where users can get personalized, adaptive training plans based on their workout goals. The watch additionally supports a wider range of activity types, like golf, tennis and of course, pickleball.

