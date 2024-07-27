Got an outdoor smart plug? Here are 5 ways to put it to good use

I've been testing out Tapo's Matter Outdoor Smart Plug to see where it ranks among our list of the best smart plugs. While I've only connected it to some weatherproof lamps I found around my backyard, it sent me down a rabbit hole of trying to find out just how useful these gadgets are beyond outdoor lighting.

After sorting through my shed and a bit of research I've found plenty of things you can attach to an outdoor smart plug to make your life easier. Read on to see how you can put the best outdoor smart plugs to work and manage your gadgets remotely, on a schedule, or in response to a smart home trigger such as motion.

Wyze Outdoor Smart Plug: $17 @ Amazon This smart plug — our favorite outdoor smart plug — has two individually controlled outlets with energy monitoring. It works with Alexa and Google's smart home platforms and has a powerful antenna to maximize Wi-Fi range. With an IP64 weather-rated body it can handle rain, snow, and dust with ease.

Electric fans or misters

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you have fans lining your gazebo or a loose mister out on the patio you can use an outdoor smart plug to create a breeze on the fly. Program your smart plug to turn these devices on at certain times or automatically in response to hot weather conditions. This will help cool down your main entertainment spaces on hot days.

Bug zappers

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Warm weather brings gnats and mosquitoes. While it helps to know the best plants to repel mosquitos, you can automate your electric bug zappers to activate during prime-time biting hours. This will help you repel and reduce the pests especially after the sun goes down. Add it to a motion sensor-based routine so when you sit down between certain hours, the zapper will turn on for a few minutes at a time and automatically turn itself off after you leave the space.

Water fountains, pumps, and aerators

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can automate water features like a bird bath in your yard or the waterfall of a garden pond by plugging them into a smart plug. That way you can turn them on from your phone before company arrives or program them to operate at specific hours each day. This also helps you optimize times on pond aerators or pool pumps to run certain hours and cut down on energy usage.

Outdoor speakers and TVs

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Automatically turn on your outdoor entertainment systems without fishing around for a remote. Just tune your speakers to the station you listen to most and set your smart outdoor TV to open into live internet channels (think Pluto, Roku, etc.) upon turning on. That way you can grill or swim to your favorite tunes or enjoy the game at the same time.

Inflatables

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Be it a bouncy house for the kids or a blow-up pool or inflatable hot tub for the adults, you can run inflatables as needed and cut their power instantly using a smart plug, which automates the hassle of the inflation and deflation process. In the case of an inflatable hot tub — which you probably don't want to deflate — you can use the smart plug to automate its filter pump and jets.

