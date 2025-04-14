Can't hear your AirTags? Chipolo's new item trackers are louder and work with Apple and Google

No one likes losing their stuff. That's where the best key trackers can be a real lifesaver. If an item, like your keys, goes missing, you can lock in on its exact location and have it make a noise that'll guide you straight to it.

For some people, though, trackers like AirTags can be hard to hear, which is where the newly announced Chipolo Pop saves the day with its louder speaker.

These trackers aren't just louder, though. The company says they have better Bluetooth range than any of its current devices. They also feature improved water and dust resistance — up to IP55 — which is key for durability. The AirTags feature an IP67 rating, though, giving them the edge in water and dust blocking power.

You won't need to rely on an untested network, as the Chipolo Pop trackers work with Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device. You can only use them with one network at a time, but this should be fine since most users will have either Android or iOS for their main devices.

(Image credit: Chipolo)

The devices come in blue, black, green, red, white and yellow options, so you can get the one that matches your personality.

Perhaps the main selling point is the 120dB alarm, which is also found in Chipolo’s other trackers. That's one of the loudest trackers on the market, beating the Tile Pro by 10dB. Couple that with the 300-foot Bluetooth range, and you'll have no trouble finding your missing Chipolo Pop.

(Image credit: Chipolo)

For those who'd rather replace the battery, the Chipolo Pop (and other models from the brand) feature a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery.

Another cool feature comes from Chipolo's app, which lets you use the Pop as a remote camera shutter. You can also use it to change the alarm sound. While not game-changing features, they're nice to have and give this AirTag alternative a notable little edge.

Chipolo Pop: $29 at chipolo.net The Chipolo Pop works with Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks, so you'll never need to worry about losing your stuff again. And with a 120dB speaker, you'll hear it no matter how much of your stuff it's buried under.