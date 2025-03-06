Abode now lets you check in on your smart home security system right from your Apple TV

It’s no secret that we’re fans of Abode Systems DIY home security system – we selected it as our best DIY home security overall for its ease of installation, access to professional monitoring and multiple automation schemes – and today it expanded its functionality to even more users by releasing an all new Apple TV app and an upgraded Android TV app.

The new Apple TV app for the security platform will be particularly helpful for those who have several of the best home security cameras as part of their smart home setup as it gives customers a way to view their feeds from the TV of their choice. These two app releases join Abode’s offerings of mobile, smartwatch, tablet and desktop software making it easy for users to have a complete home security experience from any device they have access to.

“Abode customers can now control and manage their home security and smart devices from anywhere, regardless of device,” says Chris Carney, CEO and founder of Abode Systems. “Abode customers can now control and manage their home security and smart devices from anywhere, regardless of device. Whether customers are leveraging their phones, watches, tablets, computers, and now their TVs, the Abode experience is now consistent and uniform across them all.”

About the Abode Apple TV app

All Abode smart home and security devices are now viewable via an Apple TV, where users can see the same intuitive interface and use the same features that have been available on the Android TV app.

After signing into the Abode Apple TV app either using their Apple device or manually, Abode users will have easy access to their security dashboard and will be able to arm or disarm their system, view live video feeds (from up to four cameras), and check device status.

Those who have either a Standard or a Pro plan will also have 24/7 video features, which includes footage being securely stored in the cloud for up to ten days. This footage can be reviewed by scrubbing through the timeline or by jumping to specific events.

The Apple TV app also supports viewing recorded clips. And the control of select devices via “Quick Actions” which are managed via Abode CUE and will be displayed on the dashboard.

The update to the Abode Android TV app offers a comparable experience to the all new Abode Apple TV app, with a slightly different menu layout and some slight changes in functionality.

Users will still be able to stream live video from up to four cameras, side by side, as well as vide timelines, access recorded clips and manage select devices.

Both apps are available now via their respective app stores.