Professional cleaner shares the cleaning spray hack that will leave your appliances spotless, and save you money

I’ve followed far too many cleaning guides than I care to admit in the search for the cleaning solution that will leave my appliances not just clean, but sparkling. From how to clean an oven to how to avoid streaks when cleaning windows, it feels like even with these top tips, I’m still constantly fighting against marks left behind - whether it’s the glass screen of my oven, or the surface of my induction hob. I’m wiping the product away, yet most of the time it leaves a sticky residue behind.

No matter how much cleaning I do, it doesn’t seem to solve the issue and I’ve been left feeling hopeless... until now. I found this TikTok account run by a professional cleaner who makes the incredible claim that it’s because my cleaning sprays are too strong:

With over 100 thousand followers, Sergio from @edgecleaningwa reveals that what you’re not being told is that you should actually be diluting your cleaning sprays because they’re building up on the surfaces and that's whats causing the residue.

He says, “Although the majority of people have a clean home, they rarely or never will have a pristine one.” With his TikTok cleaning hacks ranging from how to make your house smell good to the do’s and don'ts of cabinet cleaning, it’s this one on achieving a pristine clean that has garnered almost half a million views. Elated users have been left commenting, “This is the type of cleaning I want,” and “I just saved myself 100 bucks!” So, I had to try it for myself and I was amazed at the results.

Why your cleaning spray could be leaving your surfaces streaky

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As @edgecleaningwa explains, it’s the overuse of cleaning solutions that is responsible for leaving streaks across your surfaces. He adds that, to put it simply, if you were to wash your hands with too much soap and not wash it off properly, you’d be left with a sticky residue. Likewise, if you washed your hair with too much product, it’d be left feeling unclean. So, when using your cleaning solution, he advises that you should be diluting it in a separate bottle with water.

IMPRESA 2 Pack Espresso Cleaning Disc: $9.99 at Amazon US For just under $10, you can use these reusable spray bottles for creating the perfect cleaning solution to avoid streaks. Plus, they're great for other jobs around your home.

With a reusable bottle like the ones featured above, you can decant some of your cleaning solution and add some water to it to make a lighter mixture. This cleaning hack will also halve the cost of your cleaning sprays if you dilute it in a second bottle. Because who doesn't want to save money on cleaning products?

Sergio’s final tip - use the wet and dry method. For this, you first wipe the cleaning solution with a wet microfiber cloth and then use a dry microfiber cloth to make sure zero residue is left behind. Finally, a cleaning tip that means no more dull residue and far more shine.

