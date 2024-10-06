I use this wearable to beat the heat — and Amazon just dropped its price to an all-time low

The coldest winter Mark Twain may have ever seen was summer in San Francisco, but if he wanted hot weather, he should have just stuck around for October. That's when the mercury really climbs, but fortunately I've found just the gadget for those hot summer days, even if they happen to be taking place in early October.

We had just such a hot spell this past week in my Bay Area home, complete with excessive heat alerts appearing on my iPhone. So I reached int the fridge for my Hakt Ice Ring Neck Cooler, wrapped it around the neck and experienced that relief that can only come from the icy feel of frozen liquid plant-based phase change material.

Some friends had hipped me to the Hakt Ice Ring Neck Cooler after they tried the wearable during a trip to Japan this summer and found that it helped them brave some rather sticky weather. And now I'm passing on that knowledge to you, especially since the Hakt Ice Ring Neck Cooler has hit its lowest price in a month at Amazon, just ahead of this coming week's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.

Right now, the Hakt Ice Ring Neck Cooler can be yours for less than $10, an 18% drop from its usual price. That's the cost of the neck colors that come in blue, gray and white.

Hakt Ice Ring Neck Cooler: was $11 now $9 @ Amazon

The Hakt Ice Ring Neck Cooler may be a simple product, but there's nothing basic about the relief it brings in hot weather. Place the wearable in the fridge for 30 minutes, and put it around your neck when the temperature's hot — you'll get a cooling sensation from the frozen liquid inside that can last for up to 3 hours. Amazon has cut the price to less tahn $10 for the blue, white and gray Neck Coolers. Versions in green and pink have dropped from $20 to $16.

You can also find savings on the pricier pink and green versions of the Hakt Ice Ring Neck Cooler. Those two models normally cost $20, but now they're available for $16.

Stash the Hakt Ice Ring Neck Cooler inside a refrigerator for 30 minutes, and the liquid inside the wearable neck wrap gets ice cold. When it's time to go out in the unforgiving sun, just wrap it around your neck, and the cooling sensation can last anywhere from 90 minutes to 3 hours.

Personally, I use the Hakt Ice Ring Neck Cooler inside, as my house doesn't have any air conditioning, and it can get pretty stifling on days when those breezes off the San Francisco Bay have gone AWOL. No matter — with a cool wrap around my neck, I don't get overheated, letting me go about my daily tasks in my toasty home office without feeling the heat.

I can't imagine the price on the blue, white or gray Hakt Ice Ring Neck Coolers dropping further for Amazon's sales event, so if you want to get your hands on a cool wearable (in every sense of the word), now's the time to act. Sure, the fall air may be cooling in your neck of the woods, but the heat will return one day. And when it does, you can have some cooling protection for less than $10.